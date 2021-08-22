Cancel
Photos: Remembering musician Don Everly, 1937-2021

By Associated Press
Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Everly, the last surviving member of the Everly Brothers, died Saturday. He was 84. Here are some photos of him over the years.

Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Everly Brothers' Don Everly

Don Everly, the oldest of the two Everly Brothers, has died. The New York Times reported that the 84-year-old singer died at his home in Nashville on August 21. Don's younger brother Phil Everly died in 2014. The Everly Brothers were one of the most successful rock 'n' roll acts from the 1950s, and the duo influenced popular music for decades. The New York Times reported the brother duo "rivaled Elvis Presley" for airplay during that time. According to the outlet, the Everly Brothers averaged "one single in the pop Top 10 every four months from 1957 to 1961."
MusicNME

Don Everly of iconic duo The Everly Brothers has died, aged 84

Don Everly, the last surviving member of The Everly Brothers, has died. He was 84. Everly passed away at his home in Nashville today (August 22), a spokesperson for his family confirmed to the LA Times. No cause of death was given. “Don lived by what he felt in his...
arcamax.com

Don Everly dead at 84

Don Everly had died at the age of 84. The Everly Brothers musician - who released 21 studio albums with his late brother Phil - died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (08.21.21). A message on the Everly Brothers' Instagram page stated: "It is with great sadness that we...
MusicMusicRadar.com

Musicians pay tribute to rock n' roll icon Don Everly, who has died age 84

Don Everly passed away at home in Nashville Tennessee at the age of 84 on Saturday 21 August and the music world has paid tribute to the Everly Brothers country-rock singer, guitarist and songwriter. A representative from the Everly family issued a statement on his passing to the Los Angeles...
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Fellow Performers & Friends Remember Don Everly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Don Everly, half of The Everly Brothers duo with his brother Phil, died Saturday in Nashville at age 84. The Everly Brothers are Country Music Hall of Fame members, inducted in 2001, and were instrumental in shaping rock and roll with such global classics as “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up, Little Susie,” and “All I Have To Do Is Dream.” The Everly Brothers were also members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.
rockcellarmagazine.com

Don Everly of the Everly Brothers Remembered: Legendary Singer Dies at Age 84

Don Everly, one half of the esteemed and iconic Everly Brothers, passed away recently at the age of 84. News of his death was made public by Everly’s family over the weekend, which said in a statement that he passed at home in Nashville on Saturday. His death was confirmed...
NPR

Don Everly, Half Of The Quintessential Harmonic Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies At 84

Don Everly, half of one of rock and roll's pioneering groups, The Everly Brothers, has died. The musician, known for singing close harmonies with his brother, was 84. With hits like, "All I Have To Do Is Dream," "Wake Up Little Susie," "Bye Bye Love" and "Cathy's Clown," The Everly Brothers were a sensation in the late 1950s and early '60s as rock and roll became a cultural phenomenon.
Musiccowboysindians.com

R.I.P. Don Everly (1937-2021)

Don and Phil Everly made their mark in rock and country music as The Everly Brothers. Throughout their showbiz careers, Don and Phil Everly made beautiful music together as the hit-making, groundbreaking and genre-blending duo The Everly Brothers. They were instrumental in shaping the sound of 1950s and ‘60s rock-and-roll with such classics as “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up, Little Susie,” “Cathy’s Clown,” “Bird Dog” and “All I Have To Do Is Dream” — The Beatles often cited the duo’s tight harmonies as major vocal influences — while often reaching the No. 1 spot on the country music charts. They were members of the inaugural class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 — and inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jerry Lee Lewis and Ringo Starr lead tributes to late Don Everly

Jerry Lee Lewis and Sir Ringo Starr have led tributes to the late Don Everly. The Everly Brothers legend - who released 21 studio albums with his late brother Phil - died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (21.08.21). A message on the Everly Brothers' Instagram page stated: "It...
Memphis, TNthecountrynote.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Remembers Don Everly as He Becomes the Last Living Member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Inaugural Class of 1986

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – With the passing of Don Everly of The Everly Brothers on August 21, Jerry Lee Lewis became the only living member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s inaugural class of 1986. The Everly Brothers and Lewis joined Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, Ray Charles, James Brown, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, Alan Freed, John Hammond, Robert Johnson, Sam Phillips, Jimmie Yancy and Jimmie Rodgers in that historic first induction.
Entertainmentloc.gov

From the National Recording Registry: Remembering Don Everly

It is truly the end of an era with the passing of the talented, charming and iconic Don Everly. The influence The Everly Brothers have had on so many musicians and genres of music is immeasurable. Don and his brother, Phil, are credited with two songs in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry; “Cathy’s Clown“ inducted in 2013, and their contribution to Paul Simon’s “Graceland” inducted in 2006.
Lincoln Journal Star

L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering Don Everly on a day in Shenandoah, Iowa

In July 1986, The Everly Brothers returned to Shenandoah, Iowa, for a homecoming concert in the town where they began their career as boys singing with their parents on local radio stations KMA and KFNF. A couple hours before the show, the brothers made a rare joint appearance before the...

