Miesha Tate books UFC main event slot opposite Ketlen Vieira

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following her victory over Marion Reneau in her return to the Octagon, the UFC has booked Miesha Tate against top contender Ketlen Vieira. Combate first reported that Tate will fight Vieira in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card set for October 16. According to the report, Tate vs. Vieira has been verbally agreed to and is set to be the five-round headliner of the card. The fight was made possible after Vieira recently lost her fight against Sara McMann, who was forced to withdraw with an injury from their UFC Vegas 35 encounter, which opened her up to fighting Tate instead.

www.bjpenn.com

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Marion Reneau
Person
Sara Mcmann
Person
Sijara Eubanks
Person
Cat Zingano
Person
Yana Kunitskaya
Person
Ketlen Vieira
