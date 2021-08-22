Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Sleeping This Way Can Lead to Depression, Study Shows

By Alek Korab
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you feel unrefreshed after a night's sleep, you may have sleep apnea, and the position you're sleeping in may make it worse. "Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common problem that affects a person's breathing during sleep, during which air cannot flow normally into the lungs," say the authors of one sleep apnea study. "The blockage in the airflow is usually caused by the collapse of the soft tissues in the back of the throat (upper airway) and the tongue during sleep." The authors found that sleep apnea can have dangerous repercussions. Read on to discover 4 symptoms and see what sleeping position makes it worse—and learn what you can do about it. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
9K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Disorder#Depression#Obstructive Sleep Apnea#Saudi#Harvard Health#Osa#Mdd#The Mayo Clinic#Cpap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Surprising Habit Can Stave Off Dementia, Says Study

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated five million adults with dementia—a number expected to reach nearly 14 million by 2060. While there is no cure for the degenerative health condition, there are ways to help improve quality of life. And, according to new research there is one thing in particular that can positively impact those who are suffering from dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Major Personality Trait Linked To Depression Risk

The conclusion comes from 21,000 Swedish twins who completed personality tests. Negative emotionality is the strongest risk factor for depression among personality traits, research finds. Negative emotionality is essentially being highly neurotic and involves finding it hard to deal with stress and experiencing a lot of negative emotions and mood...
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

If Your Mood Shifts Like This, It May Be Dementia, Says Study

Early-onset dementia, also referred to as frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is an umbrella term for a group of not-so-common brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic. The areas of the brain impacted by the condition that generally affects people between the ages of 40 to 65, are associated with personality, behavior and language. Now, a recent study has determined that the loss of one sensation could also signal the brain matter deteriorating condition. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental HealthPosted by
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
Posted by
Knowridge Science Report

This study shows the deep cause of alcohol addiction

In a recent study published in Science Advances, researchers found the physical origin of alcohol addiction is located in a network of the human brain that regulates our response to danger. The study is at the University of Warwick. One author is Professor Jianfeng Feng. The medial orbitofrontal cortex (mOFC)...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Is Propranolol Effective for Anxiety Symptoms?

Several medications and therapies are available to treat anxiety. But, in some specific cases, a health professional may use an off-label drug. Anxiety involves both physical and mental symptoms, and in most instances, they feed off each other. Blocking the physical effects of anxiety can sometimes help you calm down,...
FitnessEverydayHealth.com

Study Reveals More Exercise, Less Sitting Could Help Prevent Sleep Apnea

Carrying extra pounds is a major and well-known risk factor for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a common and serious sleep disorder that causes pauses in breathing during sleep that can cause excessive daytime sleepiness as well as boost odds for serious health problems ranging from high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart attacks to strokes, asthma, and dementia.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

What to know about Alzheimer's and sleep

As a person ages, their sleep patterns typically change, and they can find it more challenging to fall asleep. However, sleep changes in those with Alzheimer’s disease are more complex. Alzheimer’s disease causes progressive, irreversible memory loss and affects how individuals think, reason, and behave. It is the most common...
Posted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Memory Loss, Say Experts

Losing your memory can be a frightening prospect, especially if it strikes you seemingly out of nowhere. For example, "brain fog"—an inability to concentrate or remember certain things—has been in the news a lot of late as it is often linked to lingering symptoms of COVID-19. Long COVID is one of many possibilities for memory loss, along with diet and stress, or increased physical inflammation.
Healthspring.org.uk

A Mental Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Good sources of vitamin B12 include low-fat milk, poultry, eggs and fish. Feeling depressed can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, a study suggests. Typical symptoms of depression, along with low mood, include difficulty concentrating and low energy and motivation. Researchers have found that supplementation with vitamin B12 can...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Never Do This or Risk a Stroke, Says New Study

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to isolate and disrupted our usual routines—especially those related to exercise. If you haven't resumed regular physical activity, a new study might make you want to get back on the horse (or bike, as it were). It found that being inactive has a potentially very serious consequence. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Psych Centra

Signs and Symptoms of PTSD in Women

Women are nearly twice as likely as men to develop PTSD in their lifetimes. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can happen to anyone who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event. Although PTSD is often associated with military service members, it can affect anyone who experienced a traumatic event, such as:

Comments / 0

Community Policy