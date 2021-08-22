DEC updates fisher, marten trapping permit for 2021 season
NEW YORK (WWTI) — The Department of Conservation has updated their regulations for fisher and marten trapping permits for the 2021 season. The DEC’s previous proposal to eliminate the need for a free special fisher trapping permit altogether was not accepted due to a publication error. In an attempt to simplify the process for trappers this season the DEC has created a self-issued fisher trapping permit for trappers.www.informnny.com
