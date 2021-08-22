Cancel
The Dad

Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition Announced Because We Don’t Have Enough Skyrim

By Nigel Jones
Posted by 
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If someone ever tells you that there are too many versions of Skyrim available, that person is not to be trusted. Seriously, this is not a joke. Skyrim is coming to next-gen consoles! Announced during QuakeCon, Bethesda‘s ‘The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition’ will release on PS5 & Xbox Series S/X on November 11th, 2021. It will include 10 years of content, including a new fishing feature for those of you that just don’t want to fight giant dragons anymore and just want to live a life of peace. If you own Skyrim Special Edition already, there will be an option to upgrade to the Anniversary Edition, though it won’t be free.

Who is The Dad? The truth is The Dad is not a person; it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that isn’t always pretty, but more hilarious than you might expect. Some days parenting feels basically impossible, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re not trying to tell you what to do and how to do it. We’re here to help you escape the craziness, take a break, and have a laugh. Sometimes we’ll drop some knowledge but mostly we’re here to have a good time. We’re not always talking about parenting. We’re not gonna preach at ya. The Dad is like hanging out having a beer in your neighbor’s garage… except with more memes. This is what modern fatherhood looks like. We are kind, involved fathers who talk like real people. We tell dad jokes. We aren’t the dad joke. The Dad is for guys, guys with kids. Guys who understand that once you become the dad, life will never be the same.

