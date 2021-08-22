Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition Announced Because We Don’t Have Enough Skyrim
If someone ever tells you that there are too many versions of Skyrim available, that person is not to be trusted. Seriously, this is not a joke. Skyrim is coming to next-gen consoles! Announced during QuakeCon, Bethesda‘s ‘The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition’ will release on PS5 & Xbox Series S/X on November 11th, 2021. It will include 10 years of content, including a new fishing feature for those of you that just don’t want to fight giant dragons anymore and just want to live a life of peace. If you own Skyrim Special Edition already, there will be an option to upgrade to the Anniversary Edition, though it won’t be free.www.thedad.com
