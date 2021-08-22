21,000 still without power as power companies work to restore service

The two major power companies in Connecticut reported more than 16,000 outages Sunday evening after Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island. Eversource, the largest power company in the state, reported 16,253 outages by 9:55 p.m. The majority of the outages were reported in Canterbury, where 1,453 customers had no power. There were also hundreds of outages each in towns such as Woodstock, Killingly, Old Lyme, Sterling, Voluntown, Griswold and Groton.