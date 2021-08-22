Don Everly of rock pioneers the Everly Brothers dies at 84

George Horn, legendary audio and mastering engineer whose work spans back to the '50s, has reportedly died of Covid-19. Josh Cheon, who has worked with George Horn on mastering for all of the nearly 300 releases on his label, Dark Entries, broke the news of Horn's passing via Twitter. Horn reportedly died of Covid-19, post-vaccination. Horn's work on the West Coast spanned a revolution in music. He went from working as a radio engineer in the '50s to serving as Chief Engineer for Mercury and Columbia Records, as well as at the legendary Coast Recorders studio. In 1980, he began working out of Fantasy Studios in Oakland, and he'd go on to open his own mastering facility in Berkeley in 2008, eventually working with a small team including Anne-Marie Suenram and Katia Dotto. Over the years, Horn recorded, mixed and mastered records from an improbable array of artists, including Bob Dylan, Charles Mingus, Simon & Garfunkel, MC Hammer, Sylvester, Cybotron and many more. For more on Horn's body of work, check out his nearly 2,000 credits on AllMusic.