Police: Man Seriously Injured After Stabbed Multiple Times In Kensington

5 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey
Bloc Delivery: Bridging the gap between small businesses and local customers across Philadelphia with electric bikes
5 Cheapest Places to Live in New Jersey
New Jersey gang member gets famous after serenading ICU patients: "God wanted me to care for people"
Reading, Writing, Arithmetic -- and masking
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Police: Man Shot In Head Outside Bar In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting outside of a bar in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at 32nd Street and Allegheny Avenue. Police say the 33-year-old victim had just left the bar when another man walked up behind him and shot him in the head. “We believe that the shooter and the victim were both inside of the bar right before the shooting happened. It appears that the victim and the shooter not only knew each other, but at one point, were having a conversation,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Police say the shooting was captured on surveillance video. The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Uber Driver Hospitalized After Being Shot Three Times In Head In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 44-year-old Uber driver is in the hospital after a shooting in North Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of North Taney Street around 6:46 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was shot twice in the left side of the head and once in the right side of the head. Authorities confirmed they found 47 shell casings. The victim was caught in the middle of a shootout, the department said. Police took the victim to a local hospital. He is expected to be OK. A Lyft driver, along with their passenger, was injured in an unrelated shooting in West Philadelphia. Authorities are still investigating the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Shot In Front Of His Apartment In North Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in front of his apartment in North Philadelphia. It happened around 2:30 am. Thursday on the 3000 block of North 22nd Street. Police say the 35-year-old victim was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital in stable condition. There’s no word right now on a motive. The gunman remains at large. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Southwest Philadelphia Neighborhood Shaken After Early Morning Shooting Hospitalizes 33-Year-Old Mother
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is fighting for her life after Philadelphia police said someone shot her as she sat in front of her Kingsession home. The shooting happened on South 61st Street around 2:30 a.m Wednesday. Neighbor Arnold Canada told CBS3 he heard around eight shots. “I come outside just to see because it was so close, just to see, and I walked down the street, and I see the young lady laying on the ground,” he told Eyewitness News. That victim, a 33-year-old woman, was on the phone when she was shot. Her teenaged daughter and her mother were feet away...
Delaware County, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Child Dead, 2 Injured Following Shooting After Academy Park – Pennsbury Football Game In Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park – Pennsbury football game on Friday night, according to authorities. Two minors were also injured. Authorities told CBS3 the shooting happened around 8:53 p.m. Police did not confirm the child’s age. Three people are currently in custody. (Credit: CBS3) The incident happened at Academy Park High School at 300 Calcon Hook Road. Numerous law enforcement vehicles are outside the field as of 10 p.m. Police canvassing the area with flashlights following a shooting outside the Academy Park football stadium. Witnesses say it happened shortly after the game was...
Ardmore, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Mother Of His Child During Argument Outside Ardmore Bowling Alley
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — A man is now in jail, charged with attempted homicide after a shooting outside of an Ardmore bowling alley earlier this month. Police say 28-year-old Jamil Devon Wynder was arrested Tuesday in Philadelphia. The suspect is accused of shooting the mother of his child during an argument outside Wynnewood Lanes on Aug. 13. Her wounds were non-life-threatening.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
14-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Being Shot Three Times, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 18th Street around 9:14 p.m. Police say the boy was sitting on the front steps of an unoccupied home, when three males, believed to be teenagers, walked up, shot him, and ran away. He was shot twice in the arm and once in the chest. Police took him to a local hospital. The department is also investigating unrelated homicides in the city; the two deadly shootings happened 15 minutes apart. The shooting is still under investigation.
Bucks County, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Bucks County Man Ryan Samsel Indicted For Allegedly Assaulting Police Officer During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County man is accused of assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors said that 37-year-old Ryan Samsel of Levittown was indicted earlier this week on several offenses including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds among and related offenses. Prosecutors say Samsel was seen on video pushing and pulling barricades on the Capitol’s west side when he, along with several other rioters, knocked over a U.S. Capitol police officer. Authorities say the police officer suffered a head injury as a result of his head hitting the ground. (Credit: U.S. State Attorney’s Office District of Columbia) According to prosecutors, Samsel also attempted to take a riot shield from another Capitol police officer in another incident. Samsel was arrested on Jan. 30, according to prosecutors. Authorities say more than 570 people from all across the country have been arrested in connection to the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in the seven months since. The investigation into the Capitol riots remains active and ongoing.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
16-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Police Officer Who Responded To Carjacking
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old faces numerous charges after shooting a Philadelphia police officer Monday night. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the teen shot at two officers in full uniform. The incident started after the officers responded to a carjacking in the 2200 block of North Reese Street. Officers drove around the block and saw a man getting out of a car directly in front of the carjacked car, a white Malibu. When the officers went to investigate, they “were immediately fired upon,” the department said. The two left their police car and chasing multiple suspects. One officer was injured by flying glass, while the other was grazed in the head by a bullet. Both have since been released from the hospital. The department said the teen is the one who fired at the officers. He was later found in the 2200 block of North Fairhill Street. The investigation is ongoing.
Prospect Park, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Woman Killed In 3-Alarm House Fire In Prospect Park
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) – A woman is dead after flames broke out in a Delaware County home overnight. The fire spread quickly, reaching three alarms. Officials say a neighbor was driving by and saw flames coming from the home on Madison Avenue. Crews responded just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. This is a small community where everyone knows everyone, and after this early morning fire, neighbors say they are devastated. “I just saw her at the pub last Friday. She was doing good. Then this,” neighbor Sharon Farraday said. “I just never want anything like this to happen to anyone.” She says Madison Avenue...
Delaware State|Posted byCBS Philly
Passenger Injured After Metal Signpost Goes Through Floorboard Of Pickup Truck In Delaware
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Eyewitness News is learning more about a freak accident in Dover, Delaware. A metal signpost went through the passenger-side floorboard of a pickup truck, impaling the passenger’s leg. Crews worked to cut that post and free the passenger. There’s no word on the condition of the patient at this time.
Ottsville, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
2-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Truck Repair Shop In Ottsville, Bucks County
OTTSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire in Ottsville, Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over the scene Thursday night as crews worked to put out the blaze at a truck repair shop on Durham Road. The fire reached two alarms before firefighters got it under control. No one was injured.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Police Officer Grazed By Bullet While Responding To Carjacking In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is home from the hospital after he was shot while responding to a carjacking in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened as officials say uniformed officers were responding to a call for a carjacking near Susquehanna Avenue and 5th Street, around 8 p.m. Monday. “They responded to what they believed was either the victim’s vehicle,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “Without warning the officers were actually shot at.” A witness told CBS3 the scene turned chaotic shortly after shots were fired. “A lot of consistent gunshots, between like six to eight,” he told Eyewitness News. “I...
Cape May, NJ|Posted byCBS Philly
Funeral Honors 16-Year-Old Cape May Lifeguard, Norman Inferrera III, Who Died After On-Duty Accident
WEST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) – A funeral service Friday honored the life of 16-year-old Cape May lifeguard who died last week after a tragic on-duty incident. Family and friends came out to St. Teresa of Avila Church in West Norriton, not far from the beloved lifeguard grew up in Phoenixville, to remember Norman Inferrera III. The Cape May Beach Patrol stood in formation outside the church as his casket was carried through. It was a somber moment for all who knew the lively teen. “He was such an incredible kid. He wanted to become a lifeguard and he taught himself to row,”...
Washington Township, NJ|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Killed After Crashing Into Asphalt Truck In Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A man was killed in an early morning crash in Washington Township. Police say 53-year old James Miller, Jr. died when his car slammed into the back of an asphalt truck. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The truck was stopped at a traffic light on the corner of Hurffville Cross Keys and Fries Mill Roads. Police shut down traffic in the area to investigate the crash. The road has since reopened. BREAKING: Fatal crash overnight involving a car vs. dump truck in #WashingtonTwp has all lanes on Hurffville Crosskeys Rd CLOSED in both directions at Fries Mill Rd/RT-655. @CBSPhilly is live on the scene. pic.twitter.com/wDvF6zilxN — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 25, 2021
Willingboro, NJ|Posted byCBS Philly
Bensalem Man, Tamir Phillips, Arrested For Fatally Shooting 14-Year-Old Boy At Willingboro Gas Station
WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for shooting and killing a teenager at a Willingboro Township gas station over the weekend. Investigators say Tamir Phillips, of Bensalem, shot 14-year-old Jesse Everett in the head at the Phillips 66 gas station on 99 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday. The investigation revealed that a day before the shooting, the owner of a 2014 Honda Civic had contacted police to report that the vehicle had been stolen. Police say the owner of the Civic would frequently allow Phillips to use the car. Prior to the shooting, Phillips was riding...
Yardley, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
EXCLUSIVE: Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly Recounts Moment He Was Shot Responding To Probation Assist Call
YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) — One week after being shot in the line of duty, a Bucks County police chief is speaking only to CBS3 about the moment he saw that shotgun fire and the outpouring of support he’s received since. Yardley Borough Police Chief Joseph Kelly spoke with Eyewitness News on Wednesday. “I have been in situations that have been tense and unpredictable, but, no, I’ve never been shot at before,” Kelly said. Kelly has been in law enforcement for more than 35 years, the last six-and-a-half as chief of police for Yardley Borough, a call that spans generations. “My dad was a...
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Shot, Killed In Carroll Park, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to take its toll on Philadelphia as a man is shot and killed in the city’s Carroll Park neighborhood. It happened at around 1 a.m. Monday inside of a home on the 5200 block of Master Street. Police found the victim shot in the chest on the third floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are searching for the gunman and a motive. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Upper Gwynedd Township, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Upper Gwynedd Township Police Searching For Vandalism Responsible For ‘No Vax’ Graffiti At Numerous Locations Throughout Township
UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public’s help to find the vandals responsible for spray-painting anti-vax messages at numerous locations through two townships. Upper Gwynedd Township police posted about the incident on Facebook Wednesday. Images of the vandalism show “no vax” graffiti written in red spray paint at numerous locations throughout Valley Forge, Sumneytown Pike and Supplee Road. Police also say the vandals were “busy” with Towamencin Township, which is adjacent to the area. “The last time we had a rash of these types of incidents, tips provided to our social media were able to successfully identify the actor. We really appreciated your help then and would welcome any help anyone can provide. Thank You,” Upper Gwynedd Township police wrote.
Bucks County, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Pleads Guilty In 2019 Marijuana, Stolen Gun Charges, Bucks County Officials Say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia rapper has pleaded guilty to charges related to a 2019 arrest where Bucks County officials confiscated five pounds of marijuana, a stolen .40-caliber handgun and more than $33,000 cash. Officials say 29-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, who goes by the stage name PnB Rock, entered an open guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of receiving stolen property. Allen was sentenced to 36 months of probation on each count, running concurrently. He also has to complete 100 hours of community service. His supervision was permitted to be transferred to...
Comments / 4