Editorial: Drop drama over masks and keep the focus on school reopenings

Four teachers in Florida’s Broward County have died from Covid-19 within 24 hours, according to the county’s teachers union.Three of the educators were not vaccinated from the disease, the union’s president told CBS News. The teachers died between Tuesday and Wednesday, Anna Fusco said.Broward County Public Schools – encompassing the second-largest county in the state – have mandated that students, staff and visitors at its schools must wear face coverings, defying an order from Governor Ron DeSantis that bans such mandates, despite surging infections across the US.The governor has also urged school officials to slash educators’ salaries for enforcing...