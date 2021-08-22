Editorial: Drop drama over masks and keep the focus on school reopenings
Considering that nearly every aspect of the coronavirus pandemic has been fiercely debated and disputed, the relative unanimity behind reopening K-12 schools for in-person instruction seemed a welcome change. State leaders, local elected officials, public health experts, school districts and communities across the state all agreed: For their academic, mental and physical health, Oregon’s students must return to school.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0