Beaufort firefighters rescue driver trapped in car after it landed in the marsh Sunday

A driver was trapped in their vehicle after going off-road into the marsh in Beaufort early Sunday morning. The fire department responded to a call of a vehicle in the marsh just after midnight Sunday near Boundary Street, City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department spokesperson Ross Vezin said. Firefighters from the department’s Battalion One were able to get the driver out by breaking a window in the back seat, according to the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department’s Facebook page.