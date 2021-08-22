Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort, SC

Beaufort firefighters rescue driver trapped in car after it landed in the marsh Sunday

By Sofia Sanchez
Island Packet Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver was trapped in their vehicle after going off-road into the marsh in Beaufort early Sunday morning. The fire department responded to a call of a vehicle in the marsh just after midnight Sunday near Boundary Street, City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department spokesperson Ross Vezin said. Firefighters from the department’s Battalion One were able to get the driver out by breaking a window in the back seat, according to the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department’s Facebook page.

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
Beaufort, SC
Accidents
City
Port Royal, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Accidents
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marsh#Firefighters#Early Sunday Morning#Accident#Battalion One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Service members killed outside Kabul's airport remembered as heroes

SAN DIEGO — At least thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul's airport where Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, known as Islamic State Khorasan, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a...
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C., and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights take center stage, with GOP-controlled legislatures considering or passing bills that would restrict ballot box access.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 1

Community Policy