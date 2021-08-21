Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ARM Holdings

wikichip.org
 7 days ago

ARM Holdings, usually simply ARM, is a British multinational semiconductor and software design company. ARM was spun-off from Acorn Computers in November 1990 as Advanced RISC Machines, Ltd. (ARM, Ltd.) as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple Computer, and VLSI Technology. Design Groups[edit]. Arm processors can largely be grouped...

en.wikichip.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arm Holdings#Software Design#England Website#British#Acorn Computers#Advanced Risc Machines#Apple Computer#Vlsi Technology#Falcon#Ulp#Kingfisher#Apollo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessFudzilla

Intel builds domestic commercial chipbuilding ecosystem

Intel has signed a deal with the US defence department to support a domestic commercial chip-building ecosystem. The chipmaker will lead the first phase of a programme called Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C), which aims to bolster the domestic semiconductor supply chain. The chipmaker's recently launched division, Intel...
BusinessZDNet

Google, SAP tout new deal with auto distributor Inchcape

Google Cloud and SAP on Tuesday announced that Inchcape plc, a major, multi-brand automotive distributor, is moving business-critical SAP workloads to Google Cloud. Inchcape is one of the first UK-based businesses to run SAP on Google Cloud as part of SAP's RISE program. The migration will entail bringing Inchcape's sales,...
Businessgizmochina.com

Samsung Electronics secures around 7,000 new patents so far this year

Samsung is a technology giant which has been dominating the markets globally for decades now. With such a strong presence, the company obviously has thousands of patents to its name and the list keeps on growing. Last year, the South Korean company was the second-biggest applicant for the smart home...
Businessnddist.com

Timken Acquires Robotics Supplier Intelligent Machine Solutions

NORTH CANTON, OH — The Timken Company, a global industrial supplier in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has acquired Intelligent Machine Solutions (iMS), a manufacturer of industrial robotics and automation solutions. The addition of iMS expands and complements Timken's Rollon linear motion product range with larger and heavy-duty applications, such as seventh-axis robotic transfer units (RTUs) and gantry systems.
MarketsLight Reading

Nvidia revenue up 68%, but its Arm buy is delayed

There's no end yet for Nvidia's massive growth, as strong graphics card sales pushed its quarterly revenue up by a yearly 68%. But the company admitted for the first time it would not make its own deadline for its $40 billion purchase of UK chip design company Arm to complete by March 2022.
EconomyVentureBeat

Automation-as-a-service startup Rapid Robotics raises $36.7M

Rapid Robotics, a startup providing out-of-the-box automation solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has raised $36.7 million in a series B round co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with participation from NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners, and 468 Capital. The round, which values Rapid at $192.5 million post-money, brings the company’s total funding to date to $54.2 million.
Businessgamepressure.com

Intel Plans a Megafactory in the U.S.; Expands Existing Facilities

Intel is planning to build a new factory in the US and is expanding the Oregon facility. Is the capacity expansion an answer to the chip crisis and the popularity of AMD processors?. Intel is giving up on nanometers and preparing to develop more manufacturing technologies. It is expanding one...
BusinessElectronic Engineering Times

Keysight Joins Google Cloud Partner Initiative

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc. Keysight has joined Google Cloud's partner initiative to support agile orchestration of innovative 5G services at the network edge. Keysight Technologies Inc. has joined Google Cloud’s partner initiative to support agile orchestration of innovative 5G services at the network edge. A growing number of...
Businesstheregister.com

Intel, Qualcomm win deal to design 7nm silicon for US defense agencies

The United States' National Security Technology Accelerator (NXTA) has picked Qualcomm and Intel to help it develop and construct chips for use by the nation’s military. The two companies were jointly awarded work under the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes – Commercial (RAMP–C), an effort designed to ensure the Department of Defense (DoD) can source the chips it needs from a US-based fabrication facility, rather than relying on offshore plants.
Home & Gardentherealdeal.com

AvantStay launches brokerage arm

In a move that goes beyond rentals, AvantStay has launched its brokerage arm. The short-term rental company, which now has over 600 homes throughout the U.S., announced that it will hire real estate agents to assist customers with finding secondary homes. Those homes may then be managed by AvantStay. To...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Micro Server IC Market Optimized Strategies to Enhance the Growth Opportunities, Key Players - Intel, Dell Technologies, Quanta Computer, Arm Holdings, Marvell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ambedded Technology, Marvell Technology

The Micro Server IC Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The research wizards at Decisive Markets Insights have broadcasted a report on the Micro Server IC Market that involves all the key techniques of market growth over the forecasted duration of 2020-2027. The market is expected to grow exponentially in the future due to the appropriate techniques implemented by the market experts in enhancing its growth. We assure to provide some effective technologies that will comprehensively guide you in enriching your business in this extremely competitive market across the globe. The several marketing aspects that are greatly influencing the market growth are vendor landscapes, gross margins, competitive landscape analysis, CAGR value, Market Segmentations, Porter's 5 force model, etc. Some of the other most widely known aspects include detailed graphical representations, niche requirements, Asset Management, and an in-depth Value Chain Analysis. Moreover, a 360-degree view has been deciphered in this report regarding the key products of the market leaders as well as the various steps in estimating their frailty and robustness before launching them in the market. Diverse external aspects are also responsible for influencing the market growth immensely such as the political, social, technological, and economic factors thus laying out a detailed idea on PESTEL analysis.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Shelf.io raises $52.5M for its AI-powered enterprise knowledge platform

Startup Shelf.io today announced that it has raised $52.5 million in funding after quadrupling sales of its enterprise knowledge management platform over the preceding year. Shelf.io, officially Gemshelf Inc., says its platform can help companies’ employees find answers to work-related questions faster. The software uses an artificial intelligence engine the startup calls MerlinAI to scan the knowledge bases, customer databases and other systems where a company stores information related to its business. From there, MerlinAI automatically identifies the specific piece of information needed to answer an employee’s question.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Intel wins Defense Department contract for cutting-edge chip foundry services

Intel Corp. today disclosed that it has won a contract to provide chip manufacturing services to the U.S. Department of Defense. The contract was issued as part of a government initiative known as the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes – Commercial program, or RAMP-C for short. RAMP-C aims to encourage the use of a U.S.-based chip manufacturing ecosystem to make processors for the Defense Department. No dollar amount for the contract was revealed.
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

Flywire CEO: Payment Digitization Helps Senior Management ‘Stop Wasting Time’ In The Back Office

Change — real change, the inexorable kind that transforms payments and commerce — can move with lightning speed. Or it can be positively glacial. As Flywire CEO Mike Massaro told Karen Webster only a bit tongue in cheek: “I don’t know if it’s the old man in me that is starting to come out, but you start realizing how much time, effort, work and alignment needs to happen to effect real change at scale.”
Businesswindowscentral.com

Samsung asserts its dominance as lead semiconductor manufacturer, ousts Intel

Based on revenue, Intel has been the leader of semiconductor manufacturers. In Q2 2021, Samsung overtook the rival company in revenue, giving it the top spot. Semiconductors are the hot item on everyone's minds these days thanks to the world's semiconductor shortage. Leaders in this space, such as Intel and Samsung, have been duking it out to be top dog for some time now, and just recently, Samsung managed to snag the number one spot.
BusinessWNCY

Intel details mixed-source chip strategy and TSMC partnerships

(Reuters) – Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). Intel is one of the few remaining semiconductor firms that still designs and manufactures its own...
Computershngn.com

What is the Computing Power of the Mining machine? How to Convert the Mining Power Unit?

A word we often mention in digital currency mining is the computing power of the mining machine, such as Antminer S9 computing power 13.5T, Antminer L3+815G, what does computing power mean? What does computing power mean? ? How is the computing power unit defined? In fact, the meaning of computing power is very simple. It represents the computing power and calculation performance of the mining machine. He specifically represents the number of operations per second of the overall hash algorithm of the mining machine. We first need to know that the essence of mining is to solve a mathematical calculation. Whoever calculates it first will get a reward (coin). This mathematical calculation method is also very simple, that is, constantly trying to collide the results.
Posted by
Shin

Did Coronavirus Variants Really Emerge from Vaccine Clinical Trials?

There’s an uncanny observation that the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)— Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta — arose soon after the vaccine clinical trials in the same countries. As a result, some have speculated that the trials instigated the evolution of those VOCs. Let’s see if they have a point.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Virtualisation Software Market May See a Big Move | Nimboxx, Citrix Systems, Microsoft

Latest survey on Global Virtualisation Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Virtualisation Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Virtualisation Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Vmware, Inc, Red Hat, Inc, Corel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Nimboxx, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation & Google Cloud Platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy