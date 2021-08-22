Cancel
Don Everly of rock pioneers the Everly Brothers dies at 84

By Tribune News Service
Post-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Everly, the last surviving member of the Everly Brothers and an inaugural inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, died at his Nashville home on Saturday. He was 84. A spokesperson for the family confirmed Everly’s death to the Los Angeles Times, but did not disclose a cause.

