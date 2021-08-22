Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Stranger Things Has A Superstition From Season 1 That They Still Do, Even In Season 4

By Laura Hurley
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stranger Things more or less came out of nowhere to become a mega hit for Netflix back with its first season in 2016, with a cast of mostly unknown actors anchored by Winona Ryder delving into some... well, pretty strange things, to put it mildly. Season 1 turned out to have such a recipe for success that it resulted in a superstition that started in the first few episodes and has lasted all the way to the upcoming Season 4, as executive producer Shawn Levy recently revealed.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Shawn Levy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superstition#Stranger Things#Television#Christmas Lights#Reelblend#Hawkins Lab Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV SeriesRolling Stone

Interview With the Vampires: Inside the Making of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3

On a dark Toronto night in the middle of a bleak pandemic winter, the cast and crew of What We Do in the Shadows are cracking themselves up with poop jokes. In the scene being filmed, the four lead vampires of the FX mockumentary series — bickering lovers Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), ancient warrior Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and superhumanly boring “energy vampire” Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) — are debating what to do with Nandor’s human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who recently outed himself as a vampire hunter. Guillermo is being kept in a cage in the basement of the group’s Staten Island home, and Colin Robinson has been obsessively studying the contents of Guillermo’s toilet bucket.
TV & VideosComicBook

New Horror Movie on Netflix has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier this week Netflix added a brand new horror movie to its roster of streaming content but unlike most of the flicks that they have available this one is a critical hit. The Old Ways, a film from director Christopher Alender and screenwriter Marcos Gabriel, is sitting pretty as far as reviews are concerned; as noticed by BGR.com for some time the movie had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes but as of this writing it has slipped to a still impressive 95% on the Tomatometer with 20 total reviews. The film's official description on the streamer reads: "A reporter visits her birthplace in Veracruz for a story about tribal culture, only to be kidnapped by locals who believe she's demonically possessed."
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Lucifer Season 6 And 8 More Exciting Shows Appearing On Netflix September 2021

Summer is still around for the majority of September, but the swan song of the season is upon us. Slowly but surely, summer plans will give way to colder temperatures, and it'll soon be time for those cozy fall nights on the couch watching Netflix. The good news is there will be no shortage of good content this month, with something for everyone.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Manifest Has Been Renewed For Season 4 At Netflix, And There's More Good News

Manifest has travelled down an up and down path over the last several months. When the show was cancelled after three seasons by NBC this past summer, fans were devastated, especially considering it ended with a wild finale. The cast and crew sought to keep hope alive, though, and things seemed to be looking good when revival talks began to ramp up with Netflix. While those talks eventually broke down, it was reported that Warner Bros. TV and the streamer were headed back to the negotiating table. Now, it appears those talks were successful, as Netflix is bringing the show back for a fourth and final season. And on top of the actual renewal, there’s even more good news.
TV Serieswmagazine.com

Natalia Dyer on Stranger Things Season 4 and Embracing Her Inner Fangirl

Natalia Dyer as Tommy Shelby from ‘Peaky Blinders.’ Photographed by Natalia Dyer. Dyer wears a Margaret Howell shirt and jacket. For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Natalia...
TV SeriesDecider

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Hit & Run’ on Netflix?

Netflix’s Top 10 is currently filled with a few familiar faces: Outer Banks Season 2, All American Season 3, and the first season of Hit & Run. Wait… what the heck is Hit & Run!?. Premiering Friday, August 6 on Netflix, Hit & Run follows a man, Segev Azulai, who...
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Who Is He, Really? Official Trailer for Netflix's Mysterious 'Clickbait

"What are you actually doing to find him?" Netflix has unveiled a trailer for a mysterious, intriguing thriller mini-series titled Clickbait, directed by filmmaker Brad Anderson (of Transsiberian, Vanishing on 7th St, Stonehearst Asylum, Beirut). Even though it's a series, this trailer plays like a feature film trailer, and sets up a story that seems like a story from a movie extended into 8 episodes for Netflix. When family man Nick Brewer is abducted in a crime with a sinister online twist, those closest to him race to uncover who is behind it and why. "Victim or Suspect? Crime or Conspiracy? Innocent or Guilty?" This stars Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, Jaylin Fletcher, Camaron Engels, Jessica Collins, Betty Gabriel, Motell Gyn Foster, Abraham Lim, and Daniel Henshall. It all seems pretty obvious from this trailer what's going on - he's really a shady guy, his family refuses to believe it, someone he hurt is trying to play a game to wake people up and make everyone learn a lesson. Are there more crazy twists than that? We'll have to watch to find out.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 5

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Thursday, Aug. 5 finds Outer Banks and All American still holding on to the top 2 spots, while the third spot is now claimed by the new crime docuseries series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by the action-thriller The Vault and the action movie The Losers.
Behind Viral VideosGamespot

Netflix's Social Media Thriller Clickbait Gets Fast-Moving First Trailer

The first trailer for Clickbait has been released. The new 8-episode Netflix thriller stars Entourage's Adrian Grenier and it releases on August 25. Grenier plays Nick Brewer, an apparently normal husband and dad who suddenly disappears. Soon after, Nick resurfaces online, in a disturbing video in which he has been beaten, holding a sign that reads, "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die." A hunt for Nick ensues, but as more videos appear, his family starts to suspect that Nick might not be everything he seemed to be. This fast-paced trailer suggests a glossy thriller that combines elements of Search Party, Gone Girl, and the Saw movies--check it below:
TV SeriesCollider

Shawn Levy on the Epic Scope of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Planning for the Show's Endgame, and More

Shortly before Free Guy hit theaters, I spoke with director Shawn Levy for an exclusive interview about a wide variety of subjects ranging from Shadow and Bone Season 2 to the status of more Unsolved Mysteries. And while the many things we talked about generated a lot of interest, nothing compares to when Levy talks about Stranger Things. If you’re not aware, Levy’s company (21 Laps Entertainment) brought the series to Netflix in the first place, and he executive produces the series and also directs two episodes each season. Levy is a key part of the series' success along with Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers. He’s also someone who knows a lot about what’s coming up in Hawkins...
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Netflix Confirms KID COSMIC Seasons 2 and 3 and There's a Trailer

Kid Cosmic, the latest animation project by Craig McCraken, has been renewed by Netflix for a second and third season. For those unfamiliar, Kid Cosmic focuses on the main character Kid and the locals in his extremely small and remote town. Kid is obsessed with superheroes and gets to live out his fantasy when he discovers five stones of cosmic power. He quickly learns he can’t do everything himself and eventually enlists the aid of a few locals. Here is what McCraken told Animation Magazine about the series:
MoviesPopculture

This Vampire Movie Recently Slayed the Netflix Top-10

A gruesome new Netflix original film did surprisingly well on the platform since premiering last month. Blood Red Sky is a gory action-horror about an outbreak of vampirism on an airplane, yet its genre did not prevent it from hitting the number 1 spot on Netflix. Still, the reviews show that not everyone loved what they saw.

Comments / 0

Community Policy