Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Britain to push for sanctions on Taliban at G7 meeting -sources

By Andrew Macaskill, Andrea Shalal
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain plans to push world leaders to consider new sanctions on the Taliban when the G7 group of advanced economies meet on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, sources told Reuters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who currently leads the group that includes the United States, Italy, France, Germany, Japan and Canada, called on Sunday for the virtual meeting, in the wake of the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan.

Britain believes the G7 should consider economic sanctions and withhold aid if the Taliban commits human rights abuses and allows its territory to be used as a haven for militants, according to a British government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, and a second Western diplomat.

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Sunday that the Taliban had not taken any action against U.S. forces controlling Kabul airport, and had largely followed through on their pledge to let Americans reach the airport safely.

Asked whether he would support Britain's push for sanctions if the Taliban committed abuses, Biden said, "The answer is yes. It depends on the conduct."

Taliban militants seized control of Kabul last weekend in an upheaval that sent civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for safety. Many fear a return to the austere interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago.

"It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years," Johnson said on Twitter on Sunday.

Sanctions against the Taliban are unlikely to be adopted immediately, one Western diplomat said. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab first raised the possibility of sanctions to pressure the Taliban last week. read more

Biden, under fire at home and abroad for his handling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, last week said G7 leaders would work out a joint approach to the Taliban, and has already held bilateral talks with Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Johnson plans to push Biden to extend his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan so that more people can be evacuated, British media reported.

On Sunday, Biden said the U.S. military was discussing potentially extending the deadline, but hoped that would not be necessary.

He said Washington would consider an extension if asked to do so by G7 allies, but was working closely with those countries and others to help evacuate their citizens.

The U.S. military earlier on Sunday said it had ordered commercial aircraft to help transport people who have already been evacuated from Afghanistan.

Biden told reporters on Friday that he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would work with other countries to set "harsh conditions" for any cooperation with or recognition of the Taliban, based on their treatment of women and girls and overall human rights record.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

171K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Britain#Economic Sanctions#Uk#British#Americans#Islamic#Western#German#French#Italian#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Biden struggles to address the most volatile crisis of his presidency

President Biden on Thursday confronted the most volatile crisis of his young presidency, the deaths of at least 13 Americans in Afghanistan that threatened to undermine his credentials as a seasoned global leader and a steady hand. In emotional comments at the White House, Biden made clear that the attack...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Trudeau says Canada to keep military in Afghanistan

Ottawa [Canada], August 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada is to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan despite US President Joe Biden's commitment for the August 31 American military deadline in the country. "Our commitment to Afghanistan doesn't end when this current phase, this...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China and Russia show common front on Afghanistan

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chinese and Russian leaders discussed Afghanistan on Wednesday, Chinese state media said, but did not echo the G7's call for the Taliban to allow people to flee the country after Aug. 31, as desperate crowds left behind by the withdrawal of U.S. troops continue to fear for their safety.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Two Blows America Is Dealing to the Taliban

Imagine how the scene at the Kabul airport looked to the suicide bomber in the last seconds before he committed his act of murder yesterday: thousands of men, women, and children queuing and jostling in desperate escape from the coming Taliban regime. These were not randomly selected men, women, and children either. These were people with technical skills: medicine, computers, electrical engineering. These were people who spoke foreign languages. These were people who could navigate the modern world and its complex demands. These were people who could do work that could fetch dollars and euros and yen and rupees from the world outside Afghanistan.
Militarynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Russia boosts Tajik base as it eyes Taliban activities in Afghanistan

MOSCOW — Russia has upgraded its military base in the Central Asian country of Tajikistan in view of the Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan. The Russian army announced on Tuesday that several "Kornet" anti-tank systems had been brought into the ex-Soviet republic bordering Afghanistan. The system is designed to shoot enemy armored vehicles and aerial targets.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy