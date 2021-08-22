Titans preseason: Standouts and duds from win over Buccaneers

The Titans had a few game balls to hand out after their game versus Tampa. It’s the preseason, and it doesn’t count. After any win or loss, you’re almost certain to hear those words, and the reason for the statement is obvious. No one should get too high after victory or too low after defeat. The Tennessee Titans haven’t tasted defeat yet during 2021’s preseason slate of games. After waxing the Atlanta Falcons by a 20-point margin, they went ‘Hulk Smash’ on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the tune of a 31-point drubbing.