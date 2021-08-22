This Week on TV – 8/22/21-8/28/21

Saturday features 1 series premiere, 1 season premiere, & 2 season finales. To read more about the new series, click the link below. Otherwise, check out tonight’s schedule!. Overnight was the complete limited series premiere of Guy: Hawaiian Style on Discovery+. Join Guy Fieri and his family as they roll through the Hawaiian Islands for a deep dive into the tradition, the adventure and all types of great food. Hawaii is one of Guy’s favorite places to visit, and on this trip he soaks up all that the four main islands of Maui, Oahu, and the Big Island have to offer. This is not your average Hawaiian vacation, as Guy and his family go off the beaten path to explore everything this sacred island oasis has to offer, from clay shooting inside an old volcano to spear fishing, and from harvesting salt to touring unique pineapple and coconut farms. No trip is complete without visiting some favorite Triple D spots to check out the new dishes they are cooking up, plus Guy discovers new off-the-hook restaurants and hangs with some famous friends along the way.