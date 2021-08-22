Cancel
Manatee County, FL

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue Fights Storage Facility Fire, Five Firefighters Injured

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
MANATEE COUNTY, FL. – Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue units responded to 5717 14th Street West for a reported building fire on Saturday.

Officials say at 11:13 am, Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to the fire with 3 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, a Battalion Chief, and multiple support staff.

The incident escalated to 3 Alarms with an additional 2 Engine Strike Teams for a total of 36 apparatus and support staff. Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue was assisted by Manatee County Emergency Management, Southern Manatee Fire District, East Manatee Fire Rescue, West Manatee Fire Rescue, North River Fire District, City of Bradenton Fire Department, Parrish Fire District, Sarasota County Fire Rescue, and the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews arrived within 4 minutes of receiving the call and found smoke and flames coming from the roof of a large storage unit facility.

Fire crews immediately began an aggressive fire attack on the building. The fire was reported under control within 4 hours of units arriving on the scene. No civilian injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the five firefighters were injured in this attack Saturday.

The fire cause was ruled as “Undetermined” by Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue after a fire investigation was completed. The building sustained approximately $1,500,000.00 in property and contents damage.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

