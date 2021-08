Last week, I wrote an article where I predicted what the Montreal Canadiens‘ forward lines would look like, so this week I will continue that thread and take a stab at what the defensive pairings will be next season. There have been a few changes on the blue line for the team, the biggest being the loss of captain Shea Weber. Weber will miss the season due to multiple injuries, which will force a bit of a shake-up for the Canadiens on the back end.