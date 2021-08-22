WWE: The mistakes with Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

There's been quite a bit of buzz around the impending return of Becky Lynch all year long, and Lynch has definitely contributed to that buzz with some amazing trolls regarding her being backstage at various events. The same will likely be no different for SummerSlam, and many fans are wondering when The Man will make her big return. This was brought up to Seth Rollins during a recent media call, as Rollins (who is also Lynch's husband) was asked by Razeen Gutta about her return and the thought process behind when it would be, and while Rollins didn't have a specific date, he said it is definitely her goal to return and that timing is really everything (via Sportskeeda).