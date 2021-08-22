Cancel
WWE

WWE: The mistakes with Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

By Raphael Garcia
Cover picture for the articleProfessional wrestling is about big moments. There’s a slew of examples across history, and a major one occurred on Friday at AEW Rampage. WWE had similar moments at SummerSlam the night after, but they made a serious miscalculation with the return of Becky Lynch. Stepping back to look at that situation and moment, it’s easy to understand why so many fans are upset with the way the WWE handled it, harming multiple members of the SmackDown women’s division at the same time.

