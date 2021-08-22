Cancel
Celebrities

Photos: Remembering musician Don Everly, 1937-2021

By Associated Press
The Southern
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Everly, the last surviving member of the Everly Brothers, died Saturday. He was 84. Here are some photos of him over the years.

thesouthern.com

#The Everly Brothers
