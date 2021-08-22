Photos: Remembering musician Don Everly, 1937-2021

Don and Phil Everly made their mark in rock and country music as The Everly Brothers. Throughout their showbiz careers, Don and Phil Everly made beautiful music together as the hit-making, groundbreaking and genre-blending duo The Everly Brothers. They were instrumental in shaping the sound of 1950s and ‘60s rock-and-roll with such classics as “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up, Little Susie,” “Cathy’s Clown,” “Bird Dog” and “All I Have To Do Is Dream” — The Beatles often cited the duo’s tight harmonies as major vocal influences — while often reaching the No. 1 spot on the country music charts. They were members of the inaugural class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 — and inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.