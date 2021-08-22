INVENTORS - FREE INFORMATION P...

Materials databases, such as the Materials Project, Crystallography Open Database or Materials Cloud, make experimental and computational materials data freely available to the community and have become a key resource for materials scientists. However, retrieving and comparing data from different databases remains challenging, as queries vary in format and strategy for each database. Now, writing in Scientific Data, the Open Databases Integration for Materials Design (OPTIMADE) consortium has designed a universal application programming interface (API) to make materials databases interoperable.
