Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

INVENTORS - FREE INFORMATION P...

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 6 days ago

INVENTORS - FREE INFORMATION PACKAGE Have your product idea developed affordably by the Research & Development pros and presented to manufacturers. Call 1-877-689-0664 for a Free Idea Starter Guide. Submit your idea for a free consultation.

marketplace.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inventors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Taylors, SCpalmettobusinessdaily.com

How long did Taylors inventors wait for patents granted in January?

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in January in Taylors was 658 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Kelly Yabsley for a garment with absorbent pad. It was filed on Apr. 9, 2019, before being approved on Jan. 26.
Monee, ILwillcountygazette.com

2020: longest patent process for Monee inventors

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in 2020 in Monee was 208 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Richard Everett Vos Jr. for a remotely adjustable automotive lift arm. It was filed on March 26, 2020 before being approved on Oct. 20, 2020.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks For Singles

It has been stated by the Taxation and Economic policy institute that single people will receive stimulus checks provided by the federal government of the United States of America. However, there are certain eligibility rules that must be noted, especially income. It has been stated that single people who earn a total of 52,000 and no more than that in a year, can expect to receive the money. The total amount of money that they can expect to receive as financial aid payments is 2,710 USD.
Softwaretechgig.com

Visa, FIS, NVIDIA are hiring software engineers; apply here

Are you looking out for the job for software engineers ? Well, there are some companies that are a leading player in the market that are hiring currently. The companies are looking out for the professionals that has a few years of experience in the market and engineering degree. Here...
Coding & Programmingmarketresearchtelecast.com

Online workshop: Parallel programming in Java

With parallel programming, the performance of software on multicore processors can be increased significantly. The Java programming language offers various techniques and APIs for this purpose: threads, fork-join tasks, and reactive and parallel streams. In the two-day iX workshop Parallel programming in Java Marwan Abu-Khalil, software architect at Siemens AG,...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

New iX Developer special issue “Besserer Code” available as PDF

In IT you are often well advised to follow the motto “never touch a running system”. But for modern software development, which is characterized by agile methods, linked microservices and continuous provision, the consistent expansion and improvement of the code must be a central concern. Only in this way can the expectations of the users of the software be satisfied again and again.
Technologydig-in.com

How tech is evolving insurance risk analysis, tools

Editor's note: For part three of this series, click here. In this series of articles, we have been examining digital trends that will shape the future of the insurance industry. The models emerging from these pivotal trends will continue to transform the industry over the next decade, transforming insurance into a fully digital universe.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Programming language: TypeScript 4.4 extends its understanding of types

A good six weeks after the first beta, the official release of TypeScript 4.4 was released on schedule. The notable new features include an extended control flow analysis when determining types and the option of using symbols as index signatures. In addition, there are optional adjustments to be activated for try-catch blocks.
Coding & ProgrammingCodecademy

10 JavaScript code challenges for beginners

Online courses are a great place to learn the foundations of code. But it's when you put things into practice that you cement the concepts into your brain. Figuring out how to solve problems and conquer coding challenges can be truly rewarding (and fun!). Stephanie, a Software Developer from Baltimore, shares why practice (including code challenges) is key to mastering a programming language:
JobsAxios

Web Systems Developer

The Web Systems Developer is responsible for providing support to SERC’s IT function. The Web Systems Developer will provide application and infrastructure support, development expertise for our current suite of software and online applications, as well as being responsible for the innovation of new effective and efficient business solutions to meet the organization’s IT needs. In addition, the role will collaborate on various application and data integration projects as needed.
EducationThe Daily Collegian

With time on their hands, undergraduate inventors create smartwatch for students

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — At the onset of the pandemic, Penn State engineering students Alessandro Placitelli and Rene Cantu had some extra time on their hands. With labs canceled and classes pushed to a remote format, the fourth-year students searched for a way to grow their skills with the kind of hands-on work they may have had in person.
Seattle, WAThe Suburban Times

Free Video Information About COVID and Disabilities

For the last three months we have been producing videos for the Alliance of People with disAbilities. As a past board member and board chair at TACID (Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities) it felt like old times. On the street, shopping, in business, even in sports, and anywhere...
MarketsValueWalk

Future Of Work Demands Greater Tech Investments

ONVU Technologies Group COO analyzes technology’s role in the future of work and says AI is a key investment companies must consider. Far View Adds 16.7% In H1 2021: Bets On Naked Wines For Growth. Brad Hathaway's Far View Capital Management returned 40.8% net of all fees and expenses in...
Electronicsthefabricator.com

Tetrix XQ 230 welding machine from EWM offers numerous GTAW, MMA functions

EWM has introduced the new Tetrix XQ 230. The user can choose from numerous GTAW and MMA functions, and up to four pulse variants are available. Comfort 3.0 controls or the new Expert 3.0 controls with a high-resolution 7-in. color display are available. All functions are directly accessible, and many illustrated instructions and quick menus provide additional support for machine operation. Five welding tasks can be programmed as favorites.
EngineeringNature.com

Integrating materials databases

Materials databases, such as the Materials Project, Crystallography Open Database or Materials Cloud, make experimental and computational materials data freely available to the community and have become a key resource for materials scientists. However, retrieving and comparing data from different databases remains challenging, as queries vary in format and strategy for each database. Now, writing in Scientific Data, the Open Databases Integration for Materials Design (OPTIMADE) consortium has designed a universal application programming interface (API) to make materials databases interoperable.
Personal Financeinsurancebusinessmag.com

Redefining great service in commercial insurance

In the unique B2B2B framework of commercial insurance, “good” customer service can be a challenge but “great” customer service has become a luxury. Ensuring that needs are met, especially in the context of the global pandemic, requires thoughtful coordination before, during, and after a purchase. Sadly, commercial insurance is falling...
BusinessHealthcare IT News

Is healthcare too hard for Big Tech firms?

When David Feinberg, head of Google Health, announced this past week that he was departing to take up the CEO role at the EHR company Cerner, media reports took it as an admission of defeat by Google in the campaign to win in the healthcare space. A leaked internal memo,...
Internetatlanticcitynews.net

Online Shopping and Worldwide E-commernce Trends

In this modern era where technology have made great progress, people have more access to internet.Many people showing their interest in online marketing thereby establishing their businesses by utilizing internet all over the world. The trend of shopping online is increasing day by day. In 2020, over two billion people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy