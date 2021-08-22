Cancel
Movie Rewind: Is Sam Raimi’s Spiderman 3 Still A Bad Movie?

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2002, writer/director Sam Raimi spawned the first-ever live-action Spiderman movie, which saw Tobey Maguire play the nerdy Peter Parker for three films. Spiderman 2 was highly regarded as one of the best films of 2004, with many believing that the superhero film was snubbed from the Academy Awards. With both films having a 90% plus rotten tomatoes score, the Spiderman franchise was coming into the third installment hot and trailers for Spiderman 3 looked promising. In addition to the New Goblin and Spiderman finally locking horns, villains Sandman and Venom were set to be introduced, along with the tease of a darker Peter Parker. Then the film finally dropped, and it was… not good. Granted, the rotten tomatoes score is a solid 63%; however, there’s no denying the major issues that plagued the third adventure. So, do these problems with Sam Raimi’s Spiderman 3 still hold up in 2021?

