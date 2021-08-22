WARNING: Microsoft Exchange Under Attack With ProxyShell Flaws

Microsoft is a big proponent of Zero Trust architecture. For those unaware, this is a security model under which each request to an organizational resource is verified under the assumption that a breach has already happened, via "never trust, always verify" principles. The company has emphasized multiple times how it envisions a passwordless future in Zero Trust environments. Today, it has revealed how it is collaborating with federal agencies to drive the adoption of Zero Trust models under a recent Presidential Executive Order (EO).