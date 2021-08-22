Cancel
WARNING: Microsoft Exchange Under Attack With ProxyShell Flaws

By Ravie Lakshmanan
The Hacker News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is warning of active exploitation attempts that leverage the latest line of "ProxyShell" Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities that were patched earlier this May, including deploying LockFile ransomware on compromised systems. Tracked as CVE-2021-34473, CVE-2021-34523, and CVE-2021-31207, the vulnerabilities enable adversaries to bypass ACL controls,...

