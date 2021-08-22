Las Vegas Raiders beat Los Angeles Rams in sloppy preseason game No. 2
The Las Vegas Raiders pull off a win late in the 4th quarter with a 29-yard pass to Marcell Ateman beating the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 on a failed two-point conversion. The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a win against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, but it was a sloppy victory, to say the least. Quarterback Nathan Peterman once again was under center, taking every snap of the team’s 17-16 victory, but he did not play as well as he did in the opener.justblogbaby.com
