Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders beat Los Angeles Rams in sloppy preseason game No. 2

By Daniel Davis
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders pull off a win late in the 4th quarter with a 29-yard pass to Marcell Ateman beating the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 on a failed two-point conversion. The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a win against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, but it was a sloppy victory, to say the least. Quarterback Nathan Peterman once again was under center, taking every snap of the team’s 17-16 victory, but he did not play as well as he did in the opener.

justblogbaby.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

133K+
Followers
325K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Los Angeles Rams#The Silver And Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Los Angeles Rams X-Factors To Watch Against The Raiders

This week the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in week two of the preseason. The most important thing in these games is staying healthy and evaluating the back end of the roster. Which players will be the x-factors to watch against the Raiders? Which players will make the difference between a win or loss this week?
NFLESPN

Can Sony Michel's big-game experience help carry Rams to Super Bowl?

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- When running back Cam Akers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury before the start of training camp, it served a devastating blow to the Los Angeles Rams and their revamped offense, led by newly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford. But the timing of Akers' injury gave the Rams...
NFLkslsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders To Require COVID-19 Vaccination Proof For Home Games

SALT LAKE CITY – If you want to attend a Las Vegas Raiders game at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, you’ll need to have proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. The Raiders announced their decision to require proof of vaccinations on Monday night. Raiders are the first NFL team to require...
NFLchatsports.com

3 Takeaways from the Las Vegas Raiders first scrimmage with the Rams

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 27: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Although a scrimmage at practice does not tell all, there...
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Players to watch during Rams joint practices

Dec 8, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Andre James (68) before the game against the the Tennessee Titans at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports. Before their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, the Las Vegas Raiders will have two joint...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Rams-Raiders practice brawl adds anticipation to nationally-televised preseason game

The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders are slated to hold a preseason game on Saturday night at 7 PM, but so far the tenor of everything you hear out of camp is that Wednesday and Thursday’s joint practices will carry more weight, importance, and excitement than anything you’re set to see in the game this weekend.
NFLallfans.co

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders: Game Preview and Prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Seattle Seahawks in Game 1 of the preseason, and here is the preview and prediction for the matchup. Most preseason games do not come with this much excitement and anticipation, but this is a completely different season than the previous year in the NFL. Due to COVID-19 in 2020, preseason football was absent, and so were the fans, making the first season of Las Vegas Raiders football a strange one.
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Seahawks game shows depth at wide receiver

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 14: Wide receiver DJ Turner #19 of the Las Vegas Raiders fields a punt from the Seattle Seahawks during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 20-7. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Additions...
NFLSports Illustrated

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rams head coach Sean McVay doesn't typically use his key players in the preseason, so don't expect to see Matthew Stafford in the matchup against the Raiders this week. The QB didn't play last week, so the Rams turned to Devlin Hodges and Bryce Perkins. On the ground, Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais each saw seven rushing carries while Jacob Harris led the team with 43 receiving yards.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denzel Perryman is a smart addition for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are very thin at the linebacker position, and Denzel Perryman is a great addition to Gus Bradley’s defense. It has been a rough summer for the Las Vegas Raiders cast of linebackers, as it seems that one of them gets injured every week. We have already seen Nicholas Morrow and Javin White go down with pretty significant injuries, ones that head coach Jon Gruden says could be a ‘ways away’ from healing.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Rams GM Les Snead still not ready to commit to punter Johnny Hekker

Early Wednesday morning Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead spoke with the media. When asked directly by a reporter if the team decided if they’re keeping punter Johnny Hekker, or going with Corey Bojorquez, Snead’s response was:. “That decision’s not been made.”. It’s no secret that Hekker’s 2020 season...
NFLYardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay Details Darrell Henderson's Role

The expectations for running back Darrell Henderson skyrocketed following the season-ending injury to Cam Akers ahead of training camp. Henderson immediately became the team's No. 1 rusher and things such as his fantasy stock jumped dramatically. Meanwhile, Henderson suffered a minor thumb injury that held him out of practice, which...
NFLthedelite.com

The Best Quarterback/Wide Receiver Pairs In The NFL (2021)

There is no closer bond, than the bond between brothers. A bond that blooms in the face of adversity. The bond between a quarterback and their wide receiver. All jokes aside, a quarterback does have a favored wide receiver, who they put a great deal of faith in as a player and target during plays. So, it’s time to look at each quarterback in the NFL and their favored wide receiver to see which team makes the best pair.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Matthew Stafford goes deep with ESPN

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford shared his thoughts on his experiences and his career to this point with ESPN’s Seth Wickersham. As the subject of the sports network’s cover story, the 12 year veteran QB discussed a variety of topics ranging from his time in Detroit, his view during the trade, and how he’s adjusting to Sean McVay’s offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy