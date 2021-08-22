Cancel
Theater & Dance

Scott Rill is “Taking Over” the rest of our summer

By Nick White
 6 days ago

Four weeks after treating us to ‘So Dark’ alongside Mingue, Scott Rill continues his hit parade with ‘Taking Over’. His latest single presents a more chilled out and sunny style, although we still hear the ‘old’ – mind you, he’s still a teenager – Scott in the solid beats and intriguing synths. ‘Taking Over’ is a well-balanced vocal deep house song that fits just as well in your chill out playlist as for a little dance or workout. Scott Rill is Taking Over!

