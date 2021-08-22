Scott Rill is “Taking Over” the rest of our summer
Four weeks after treating us to ‘So Dark’ alongside Mingue, Scott Rill continues his hit parade with ‘Taking Over’. His latest single presents a more chilled out and sunny style, although we still hear the ‘old’ – mind you, he’s still a teenager – Scott in the solid beats and intriguing synths. ‘Taking Over’ is a well-balanced vocal deep house song that fits just as well in your chill out playlist as for a little dance or workout. Scott Rill is Taking Over!www.edmsauce.com
