Lake County, OH

Lake Humane Society holds 27th annual Mutt Strut event

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
The Lake Humane Society is holding its 27th annual Mutt Strut event Sunday at the Lake Metroparks Farmpark, hoping to find homes for some shelter pups.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can attend a one-mile rainbow walk, pet contests, raffles, demonstrations, an agility course, a K-9 demonstration, pet supply shopping and, of course, visit the dogs available for adoption.

Lake Humane Society along with six other rescues will be in attendance with a variety of dogs available for adoption.

The adoptable dogs will take part in the Project Ruffway event, strutting their stuff down a runway in a creative way to find loving homes for the pooches.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark is located at 8800 Euclid Chardon Road in Kirtland.

