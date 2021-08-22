'A Beautiful Feeling': Refugee Women In Germany Learn The Joy Of Riding Bikes

For Shamsia Hassani, celebrated as Afghanistan's first feminist street artist, those stories of her troubled country can best be told with art. "People get tired from words," she says. "Art is a friendly way to fight every kind of problem." Born as a refugee in Iran in 1998, when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, she returned to her country in 2005 wanting to help heal it, to "change its bad image a little to make it famous with art, not for war." "Art changes people's minds," reads her website, "and people change the world." After getting her art degree at the University of Kabul, she became a lecturer there. One of a handful of female Afghanartists, Hassani began painting on empty, war-torn buildings, aware that few Afghans ever got to museums. When it started to feel dangerous as a woman working in public in a still-violent country, she created a "Dreaming Graffiti" series in which she took photos of her city and then painted over them. More recently, as more Afghans fled the country, she embarked on a "Birds of No Nation" series; like birds "always traveling," she says, "They are feeling they have no nation." Women are central in Hassani's work, which she now posts online, in pieces like Nightmare and Death to Darkness. Often, a lone woman in a blue hijab, with closed eyes and no mouth, offers up a fragile symbol of hope or freedom - a plant, a light, a musical instrument - to dark, armed, ominous male figures in silhouette. After years of women's exclusion from society, Hassani wanted to show their strength and joy. Until last week, she hoped to "introduce a new Afghanistan to people...It's a new woman, larger than life." Today, sadly, it remains unclear if that woman will survive.