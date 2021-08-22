Cancel
AMG National Trust Bank Sells 207 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

