Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share
Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.www.modernreaders.com
