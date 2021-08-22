Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sqns#Earnings Per Share#Sequans Communications#Eps#Needham Company Llc#Zacks Investment Research#Nyse Sqns#4 47#Roubaix Capital Llc#Royce Associates Lp#Banque Cantonale Vaudoise#5g 4g
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q3 Earnings

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.55. Revenue of $471,707,000 up by 22.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $486,000,000. Guidance. Earnings...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Earnings Preview: Anaplan (PLAN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

PLAN - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

CAL - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For AGCO

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for AGCO. The company has an average price target of $160.5 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $141.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Within the last quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has an average price target of $200.12 with a high of $253.00 and a low of $173.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For DCP Midstream

Within the last quarter, DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for DCP Midstream evaluate the company at an average price target of $30.33 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $26.00.
StocksZacks.com

How Are Industrial ETFs Reacting to Q2 Earnings?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to rebound on recovery from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. The latest update on U.S. industrial...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: LSI Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share rose 71.43% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.05. Revenue of $97,015,000 rose by 52.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $81,000,000.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000. Outlook. Q4 EPS expected...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Zebra Technologies

In the current session, Zebra Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is trading at $582.23, after a 0.58% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 7.78%, and in the past year, by 104.46%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Brighthouse Financial

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted Q2 earnings of $21.00 million, an increase from Q1 of 102.73%. Sales dropped to $2.39 billion, a 1.4% decrease between quarters. Brighthouse Financial collected $2.43 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $768.00 million loss. What Is Return...
BusinessBenzinga

Nordson To Acquire NDC Technologies From Spectris For $180M

Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN) has agreed to acquire the NDC Technologies business from Spectris plc (OTC: SEPJF) for $180 million in cash. Dayton, Ohio-based NDC Technologies is a provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control. It generates ~$90 million in annual revenue and $15 million in EBITDA.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Advance Auto Parts Q2 EPS Beats Estimate; Raises FY21 Guidance

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 5.9% year-on-year, to $2.649 billion, managing to surpass the consensus of $2.62 billion. Comparable store sales increased 5.8%. On a two-year stack, comparable store sales increased 13.3%. In Q1 of FY21, comparable store sales increased 24.7%. Gross profit...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated's Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

JD.com Inc Adr Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - JD.com Inc Adr reported on Monday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. JD.com Inc Adr announced earnings per share of 2.9 on revenue of 253.8B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 2.69 on revenue of 248.59B. JD.com Inc Adr shares are...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Marvell Technology, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy That Have Stable Dividends

This is no longer our grandparents’ or even parents’ stock market. High valuations have become the norm in an investing world dominated by retail traders. But when market volatility is high and economic uncertainty is on the rise, your best bet is to invest in mega-cap stocks. Why? Well, although...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Highland Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Highland Income Fund is set for August 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.05% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Clearway Energy is increasing dividends every quarter. Devon Energy is paying out big, fat dividends under its variable dividend policy. Brookfield Infrastructure is about to buy an oil company, and that could significantly boost its payout. The energy sector is on fire. On one hand, oil stocks are crushing earnings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy