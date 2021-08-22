Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 113,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 78,124 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcy#Emerging Markets#Advisor Group#Nysearca#Pcy#Krilogy Financial Llc#Private Advisor Group Llc#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
Stocksetftrends.com

Here’s An ETF to Get Income and Hedge Against Rising Rates

The threat of rising interest rates still lingers over the financial market in this low-rate environment. One option to consider is the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). This ETF derives the majority of its income from preferred stock dividends. Preferred stock dividends are akin to a VIP card for...
Marketsetftrends.com

How to Add Value to a Diversified Investment Portfolio

Value-focused exchange traded fund strategies can add, well, value, to any investment portfolio. In the recent webcast, Exploring the Benefits and Uses of Value Strategies, Nick Kalivas, Head of Factor and Core Equity Product Strategy, Invesco, highlighted a few reasons why investors have been looking back into the value style.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future earnings potential. One of the key ways that company earnings find their way into an investor's pocket is through dividends, which are cash or stock payments that represent a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Stocksetftrends.com

Making a Contrarian Bet on Emerging Markets?

With the MSCI Emerging Markets Index down more than 4% this year, it’d be easy for advisors to be dismissive of stocks in developing economies. Throw in lack of visibility as to when Beijing will take its foot off the regulatory gas pedal and the near-term outlook for emerging markets becomes murkier because China is usually the largest percentage (by far) of traditional emerging markets indexes and the related exchange traded funds.
Stocksetftrends.com

Yahoo Finance: Tom Lydon Talks Indexing, Interest Rates, And Crypto

While ETF flows continue to be at record highs, investors are still shifting their priorities. Joining the “ETF Report” with hosts Julia La Roche and Brian Sozzi on Yahoo Finance, ETF Trends’ CEO Tom Lydon discusses the evolution of indexing and ETFs, along with some more thoughts on crypto investing.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
Marketsetftrends.com

The Case for ETFs in Retirement Portfolios

The pandemic has made nearly a quarter of retirees somewhat or significantly less confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout retirement, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) 2021 Retirement Confidence Survey. Retirees also report that after their Social Security income, their second income source is personal retirement savings followed by pension plans, IRAs, and DC plans. More people who are saving for retirement, or are already in retirement, need to rely on multiple sources of income, with the brunt of the effort falling on individuals and their financial advisors and less on their current or former employers.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 ETFs That Could Help Investors Replicate Warren Buffett's Market Strategy

Warren Buffett, the widely-followed "Oracle of Omaha" who founded and is currently chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKa ) (NYSE: BRKb ), is one of the US's most prominent buy-and-hold value investors. Buffett's views, on both the economy and markets, expressed in his regular shareholder letters, as well as his long-term investments, typically inspire legions of retail investors.
Marketsetftrends.com

Precious Metals ETFs Advance on Retreating Dollar, Doubts over Fed Tapering

Precious metal-related exchange traded funds jumped Monday, with gold prices breaking above $1,800 per ounce, as the U.S. dollar weakened and investors speculated on the Federal Reserve delaying plans to taper its accommodative monetary policies. Among the better performing non-leveraged ETFs of Monday, the Global X Silvers Miners ETF (NYSEArca:...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Rani Therapeutics, RxSight: 2 Bullish Health Care Stock Picks From BofA

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), an early stage platform technology company that promotes oral dosing with its RaniPill, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmology-focused MedTech company, went public in late July. Here's what BofA Securities has to say about the newly listed stocks. The Healthcare Analysts: BofA Securities analyst Geoff...
StocksZacks.com

5 Hot Equity ETFs of Last Week Amid Volatility

Wall Street saw wild swings last week with major indices logging in losses. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.7%. Concerns over slowing economic recovery and the a possible tapering of the stimulus weighed on investors’ sentiment.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated's Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
Stockscapitalspectator.com

US Bonds Offset Widespread Losses In Global Markets Last Week

Investment-grade US fixed income provided relief from the losses that otherwise weighed on the major asset classes last week, based on a set of exchange-traded funds. Vanguard Total US Bond Market (BND) posted the only gain for our fund proxies for the trading week through Friday, Aug. 20. BND rose 0.2%, marking the ETF’s second straight weekly advance.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

A long track record of dividend growth is a key factor in determining the best stocks to buy for passive income. Fortis Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) has raised the dividend in each of the past 47 years and is providing great dividend-growth guidance. In the Q2 2021 earnings report, Fortis said its five-year capital program, now up to $19.6 billion, is progressing as planned. The company expects to increase the rate base across its utility assets by about $10 billion from 2020 to 2025. The resulting jump in revenue and cash flow should support average annual dividend hikes of 6%. Investors could see the timeline extended, as new projects get added to the development program.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividend Income

I don’t know about you, but receiving monthly cheques (or deposits) from dividend stocks is a secret joy in my life. There is just something great about collecting regular payments for essentially doing nothing (other than contributing your capital to a business). Some people rely on dividends as a part...
StocksZacks.com

How Are Industrial ETFs Reacting to Q2 Earnings?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to rebound on recovery from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. The latest update on U.S. industrial...
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum holders rush to book profits before catastrophic price crash

$1.68 million worth of Bitcoin flows into exchanges, the most significant inflow since June 2019. Analysts admit to taking profits in Bitcoin and Ethereum on crypto Twitter; traders have a cautious outlook on the assets. Bitcoin experiences pullback ahead of $1.8 billion BTC options expiry. Overall exchange activity of Bitcoin...
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy