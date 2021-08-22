Cancel
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NYSE:CIO opened at $12.90 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

www.modernreaders.com

