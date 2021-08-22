The Royals Are "Scared" of Harry & Meghan's New Big Plans, Say Sources
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, took several months off after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, but their parental leave comes to an end this month. Sources say things are about to get a lot busier for the couple when they return to work full-time in September, but they Sussexes are reportedly looking forward to it. "Harry and Meghan have really enjoyed their precious family time, but they never stopped talking to their team and partners about all their exciting new projects," an insider told Best Life. "They're ready to hit the ground running."bestlifeonline.com
Comments / 4