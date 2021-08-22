Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montauk, NY

East End Begins to See Effects of Tropical Storm Henri

By David E. Rattray
East Hampton Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several days of uncertain predictions, Tropical Storm Henri appeared on a path to make landfall in Rhode Island, sparing the East End the worst of its winds. At 8 a.m. Henri's center was about 40 miles south-southeast of Montauk Point with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour, just short of hurricane status. A weather station on Block Island had reported sustained wind lasting a minute or more of 41 mile per hour and a gust at 50 miles per hour. Narragansett recorded winds of 44 miles per hour and gusts to 55.

www.easthamptonstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montauk, NY
City
Amagansett, NY
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Wind Speed#Extreme Weather#Montauk Point#Dayton Ritz Osborne#Pseg Long Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy