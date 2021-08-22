East End Begins to See Effects of Tropical Storm Henri

After several days of uncertain predictions, Tropical Storm Henri appeared on a path to make landfall in Rhode Island, sparing the East End the worst of its winds. At 8 a.m. Henri's center was about 40 miles south-southeast of Montauk Point with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour, just short of hurricane status. A weather station on Block Island had reported sustained wind lasting a minute or more of 41 mile per hour and a gust at 50 miles per hour. Narragansett recorded winds of 44 miles per hour and gusts to 55.