Get salon-quality hair with this negative ion hair dryer for 35% off

With natural hair, one of its best features is its versatility. You can wear it in voluminous curls or a sleek blowout. And while heat-styling your hair is a process that may seem simple at first glance, if you're not careful, you could end up with some major heat damage. A shiny blowout shouldn't cost you the health of your hair, so in order to make the process as smooth as possible, we reached out to Al Campbell, an artist and educator for Mizani, and Kendall Dorsey, a celebrity hairstylist and an ambassador for Dark & Lovely. Keep scrolling for the products and the steps you'll need to keep in mind in order to maintain the integrity of your curls while blowing out your natural hair.