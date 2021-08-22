Cancel
Austin says 'nobody predicted' Afghan government 'would fall in 11 days'

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
 6 days ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in an interview on Sunday that “nobody predicted” the Afghan government “would fall in 11 days.”. “It was very difficult to predict with accuracy. This all occurred in a span of about 11 days. Nobody predicted that, you know, the government would fall in 11 days,” Austin told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” one week after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, unleashing chaos in the region.

