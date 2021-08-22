Cancel
Does the US economy need another $480 billion in stimulus?

erienewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve is buying $120 billion in bonds per month, part of a package of emergency measures to prop up the US economy during the pandemic. But as activity returns to normal, is that level of support necessary?. That's among the key questions facing central bankers when they gather...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 1

BusinessBBC

Federal Reserve hints it will start easing US stimulus

The US central bank could begin withdrawing stimulus this year as the economy rebounds, the Federal Reserve's chairman, Jerome Powell, has said. However, he said the bank was in no rush to raise interest rates despite a recent spike in inflation. The US economy contracted sharply during the pandemic but...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Fed chief signals US economy may be ready for less stimulus by year end

The US economy and labor market have healed to the point that the central bank could begin to withdraw its stimulus measures by the end of the year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday. But the Fed chief stressed that there was no hurry to raise interest rates, arguing that current inflation pressures will be temporary. When Covid-19 hit the world's largest economy last year, the Fed jumped into action to prevent a major recession, slashing the key lending rate to zero and buying huge amounts of Treasury debt and agency mortgage-backed securities to provide liquidity to the financial system. The pandemic recession was "the briefest yet deepest on record," Powell said in his highly anticipated speech to the annual Jackson Hole central banking symposium.
U.S. PoliticsCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
BusinessFingerLakes1

Slow economic recovery could fuel fourth stimulus check: Will it be worth $2,000?

Are Americans any closer to getting a fourth stimulus check as the coronavirus pandemic continues?. Discussions about a fourth stimulus check have been widely polarized. Fueled by slow economic recovery, along with the rise of COVID-19’s Delta Variant, calls for another payment have grown louder. Around 2 million people didn’t...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise Slightly Ahead of Powell's Fed Summit Speech

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak at this year's virtual Jackson Hole summit at 10 a.m. ET. The July personal consumption expenditures price index, which shows any changes in the prices of good and services purchased by consumers, is due to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. U.S....
EconomyBirmingham Star

US: Economy Advanced 6.6% from April to June

WASHINGTON - The United States said Thursday its economy grew at an annualized 6.6% rate in the April-to-June period as the world's largest economy continued its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said the second quarter reading was a tenth of a percentage point...
BusinessDaily Gate City

Fed: Inflation a concern, but likely temporary

The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultra-low-interest rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed's extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. (Aug. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Goldman Sachs raises odds on US Fed taper announcement in November

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists have raised the odds that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce the start of tapering its bonds purchases in November, predicting the central bank will likely opt to dial back purchases by $15 billion then and at meetings that follow. In a...
BusinessWashington Post

Powell Should Send a Message on Phasing Out Quantitative Easing

Investors will be listening closely when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses the Jackson Hole conference of central bankers this week. Powell won’t announce a plan to begin tapering the Fed’s bond-buying program — that will happen, at the earliest, after the central bank’s policy-making committee meets next month — but his remarks will be scoured for any fresh indication of his thinking.
Public Healthmix929.com

Delta variant, having put kibosh on Fed event, begins to menace recovery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt its most visible blow yet as Federal Reserve officials abruptly cancelled their premier in-person conference, raising questions about their insistence the economy faces limited risk from the Delta strain and plans to dial back crisis-era support. The setback, announced late...

