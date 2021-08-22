This Simple Trick Can Help You Find Cheaper Airfare, According to Scott's Cheap Flights Founder
There are a number of strategies that people swear by when buying plane tickets, from purchasing tickets months in advance to only searching for flights on certain days of the week. While the usefulness of these strategies is dubious, there's one money-saving tip that all travelers should use when searching for flights, says Scott's Cheap Flights founder Scott Keyes.www.nbcphiladelphia.com
