Doing Donuts On A NJ Turnpike In A Camaro Looks Fun But Stupid

The Chevy Camaro, the second car to even wear the title of “Pony Car” and one of only three existing models that continue the legacy to this day. Back in the day, when the Mustang first made its appearance in American car culture, cars had to be good to survive. We don't mean that they had to just be fast or provide a great luxurious ride. They had to be better, this was a time of all-out war in the automotive world. You had the greats like Carroll Shelby supping up the Mustangs to dominate the streets. All the while legendary designers such as Lee Iacocca were busy creating cars like the Chargers and other Chrysler performance cars. The world was wild and the “small creature that eats Mustangs” was going to have to go toe to toe with some of the meanest racers out there.