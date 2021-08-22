Cancel
Doing Donuts On A NJ Turnpike In A Camaro Looks Fun But Stupid

By Sebastian Cenizo
 6 days ago
We all like the idea of doing burnouts, performing donuts, and drifting a rear-wheel-drive sports car. It's seriously good fun, as Richard Rawlings loves to demonstrate. However, Mr. Rawlings generally sticks to his own yard when shredding tires, and that minimizes the risk. Others aren't quite so bright, as we saw last month when a Challenger driver ran out of gas while ripping up the road and subsequently got caught. Last year, we got wind of idiots doing idiot things on a highway before speeding away in a red Chevrolet Camaro. Red Camaros must have some allure to the tire-hating, lawbreaking community (taking heat from the Cars and Coffee Mustangs), as another similar incident has now been caught on camera and posted to Reddit.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

Richard Rawlings
#Nj Turnpike#Camaros#Chevy Camaro#Doughnut#Chevrolet Camaro
