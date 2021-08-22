Shop Kate Middleton's Favorite Gold Hoop Earrings

There are few jewelry staples more timeless than gold hoop earrings. The style is a jewelry box workhorse, matching both an evening gown and jeans and a white tee. The Duchess of Cambridge agrees, and has made gold hoop earrings one of her signature styles. She owns a few pairs and often chooses them for more casual events, from travel days to museum visits. However, she isn't afraid to elevate the style with pavé diamonds or dainty pearls for a formal function. Kate certainly shows that, while the hoop earring may seem simple and universal, there are plenty of unique variations on the market.