HURRICANE CENTER: Another System May Be On Track For Northeast

Something or nothing? The National Hurricane Center is tracking another wave that may, or may not, become something north of Florida.

All eyes are on storm Henri Sunday, but another system has the eyes of forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.

While it is still much too soon for an accurate assessment of where — if anywhere — the tropical wave may go, the Sunday morning outlook map suggests it may form in an area that is concerning for the mid-Atlantic and northeast.

We stress that the yellow oval you see on the map above is where a system may form, not necessarily a direction of travel.

This is the Sunday morning outlook from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Henri, located just southeast of Long Island, New York.

Disorganized shower activity over the eastern tropical Atlantic is

associated with a broad area of low pressure southwest of the Cabo

Verde Islands. Little, if any, development is expected to occur

during the next couple of days. Some gradual development, however,

is possible by mid-week as the system moves northwestward at 10 to

15 mph, over the central Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

