Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boca Raton, FL

HURRICANE CENTER: Another System May Be On Track For Northeast

By STAFF REPORT
Posted by 
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWkJc_0bZOwPUQ00
Something or nothing? The National Hurricane Center is tracking another wave that may, or may not, become something north of Florida.

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All eyes are on storm Henri Sunday, but another system has the eyes of forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.

While it is still much too soon for an accurate assessment of where — if anywhere — the tropical wave may go, the Sunday morning outlook map suggests it may form in an area that is concerning for the mid-Atlantic and northeast.

We stress that the yellow oval you see on the map above is where a system may form, not necessarily a direction of travel.

This is the Sunday morning outlook from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Henri, located just southeast of Long Island, New York.

  1. Disorganized shower activity over the eastern tropical Atlantic is
    associated with a broad area of low pressure southwest of the Cabo
    Verde Islands. Little, if any, development is expected to occur
    during the next couple of days. Some gradual development, however,
    is possible by mid-week as the system moves northwestward at 10 to
    15 mph, over the central Atlantic.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

The article HURRICANE CENTER: Another System May Be On Track For Northeast appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
New York State
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean Sea#Tropical Wave#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Center#Metrodesk Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE IDA “LIFE THREATENING” WITH 140MPH WINDS, LIKELY HIT SUNDAY

Hurricane Center Says “Life Threatening.” Storm Likely To Hit Louisiana As “Major” Hurricane. ”CATASTROPHIC WIND DAMAGE,” SAYS HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is not mincing words. Hurricane Ida will likely hit Louisiana on Sunday as a “major” hurricane […] The article HURRICANE IDA “LIFE THREATENING” WITH 140MPH WINDS, LIKELY HIT SUNDAY appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE IDA: Storm Forming, Could Be Major Hurricane With Saturday Strike

Louisiana In Path. Just Tropical Depression Now, Storm Expected To Strengthen Quickly. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 is likely to quickly strengthen and may hit Louisiana Saturday as a major — or close to major — […] The article HURRICANE IDA: Storm Forming, Could Be Major Hurricane With Saturday Strike appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE IDA: COULD STIRKE WITH 115MPH WINDS

Major Hurricane Now Predicted. Churning In The Gulf. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center early Friday morning said that Hurricane Ida may strike the Gulf Coast as a “Major” hurricane, with winds hitting 115 mph. The current track suggests a Louisiana […] The article HURRICANE IDA: COULD STIRKE WITH 115MPH WINDS appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: One Wave Detours, Two More Remain On Track

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave that seemed to be heading in the general direction of New Jersey did what so many heading to New Jersey often do — think about it and then turn around. The Wednesday morning update from the […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: One Wave Detours, Two More Remain On Track appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: COVID Body Count Still Rising, 280 Dead Friday

More Than 2,000 Dead Over Week In Florida. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida’s COVID-19 body count continues to rise, with another 280 corpses added to the count on Friday. Florida has logged roughly 2000 deaths over the past seven days, according to data […] The article FLORIDA: COVID Body Count Still Rising, 280 Dead Friday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

RECORD! Florida Logs 26,203 New COVID Cases On Tuesday

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida COVID crisis continues, with 26,203 new COVID-19 cases being logged on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control released the data on Wednesday. The record case count raises the seven day moving average to 21,604 in Florida. That’s […] The article RECORD! Florida Logs 26,203 New COVID Cases On Tuesday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: State Adds 21,208 New COVID-19 Cases On Monday

FHA: NUMBER OF PATIENTS ON VENTILATORS RISES TO NEARLY 3,000. ADULT ICU AVAILABILITY IN FLORIDA NOW JUST 6.3 PERCENT. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida added 21,208 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the seven day moving average to a jaw dropping 21,220. The […] The article FLORIDA: State Adds 21,208 New COVID-19 Cases On Monday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

National Hurricane Center: New Tropical Wave Being Watched

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a new tropical wave in the Far East Atlantic. It is no threat, yet, to South Florida. The wave is marked by the yellow “x” on the map, above. This is the Thursday […] The article National Hurricane Center: New Tropical Wave Being Watched appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

SO DEAD: Floridians Dying From COVID In Record Numbers

HHS: Another 269 Die In Florida Hospitals, From COVID, On Sunday. REPORT: Morgue Truck To Broward County. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida death count continues to rise as the United States Department of Health and Human Services reports that 269 people died […] The article SO DEAD: Floridians Dying From COVID In Record Numbers appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Tropical Storm Grace Likely To Miss Florida, But Another Storm Is Forming

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It looks like Tropical Storm Grace will miss the southern Florida peninsula, but there is now another storm forming that is notable. Disturbance 1 is north of Florida in the Atlantic, but could form into a storm south of […] The article Tropical Storm Grace Likely To Miss Florida, But Another Storm Is Forming appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Tropical Depression Grace No Biggie For Florida, But Depression 8 Sure Is Odd

National Hurricane Center Now Watching Three Systems. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Grace is unlikely to be much of an issue for Florida, according to the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center. But Tropical Depression 8, while also unlikely to […] The article Tropical Depression Grace No Biggie For Florida, But Depression 8 Sure Is Odd appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

GRACE SHIFTS: South Florida May Escape Tropical Storm, But It’s Early

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. Saturday forecast track for Tropical Storm Grace suggests the system is moving away from a direct Broward County and Palm Beach County hit. But the storm is days away, and it’s too early […] The article GRACE SHIFTS: South Florida May Escape Tropical Storm, But It’s Early appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA TRAVEL? Airline Mask Mandate Extended Into January, 2022

Gov. Ron DeSantis Has No Power To Overturn Mandate At Florida Airports. Violators Fined, Potentially Arrested. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Transportation Security Administration Tuesday afternoon confirmed that the travel mask mandate is now in effect until at least January of 2022. That […] The article FLORIDA TRAVEL? Airline Mask Mandate Extended Into January, 2022 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

SAY GRACE! Tropical Storm Heading To South Florida

As Fred Remains Tropical Depression, Grace Emerges As Potential South Florida Threat. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Grace formed overnight and remains on a path for a South Florida strike on Wednesday, Thursday or perhaps Friday of next week. It is still […] The article SAY GRACE! Tropical Storm Heading To South Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA EMERGENCY: Palm Beach County Declares Emergency Over Hospital Crisis

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Commission on Tuesday declared a state of emergency over the worsening hospital situation due to COVID-19. Thousands remain hospitalized in and around the area due to the COVID crisis. The order, which is being finalized, […] The article FLORIDA EMERGENCY: Palm Beach County Declares Emergency Over Hospital Crisis appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.

Comments / 1

Community Policy