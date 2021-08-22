HURRICANE CENTER: Another System May Be On Track For Northeast
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All eyes are on storm Henri Sunday, but another system has the eyes of forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.
While it is still much too soon for an accurate assessment of where — if anywhere — the tropical wave may go, the Sunday morning outlook map suggests it may form in an area that is concerning for the mid-Atlantic and northeast.
We stress that the yellow oval you see on the map above is where a system may form, not necessarily a direction of travel.
This is the Sunday morning outlook from the National Hurricane Center:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Henri, located just southeast of Long Island, New York.
- Disorganized shower activity over the eastern tropical Atlantic is
associated with a broad area of low pressure southwest of the Cabo
Verde Islands. Little, if any, development is expected to occur
during the next couple of days. Some gradual development, however,
is possible by mid-week as the system moves northwestward at 10 to
15 mph, over the central Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
