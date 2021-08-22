Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

By Keith Speights
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Key Points

  • Analysts' consensus price targets for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna reflect expectations that the stocks will fall over the next 12 months.
  • However, Wall Street is more optimistic about three vaccine stocks -- one of which has yet to win authorization or approval for its vaccine.

Several vaccine makers have delivered tremendous gains so far this year. BioNTech stock has more than quadrupled. Moderna is up nearly 270%. Even giant drugmaker Pfizer has seen its shares soar more than 30%.

But analysts aren't gung ho about the prospects for any of these leaders in the COVID-19 vaccine market. The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices.

However, there are other companies with COVID vaccines either already authorized somewhere in the world or that could soon win authorizations. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SClv4_0bZOw1dT00
Image source: Getty Images.

AstraZeneca

The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price. But analysts might not be all that excited about the company's COVID vaccine.

AstraZeneca won authorizations for its vaccine in the European Union and United Kingdom. The company has faced multiple headwinds, though. In rare cases, there were concerns about potential blood clotting linked to its vaccine. AstraZeneca also struggled to meet supply targets, resulting in the E.U. filing a lawsuit against the company.

The U.S. government agreed to purchase 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine last year. So far, however, the vaccine has not won Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration. The company could opt to seek full FDA approval instead of EUA.

There are other reasons Wall Street likes AstraZeneca's prospects, though. Several of the company's cancer drugs continue to enjoy strong momentum. Its type 2 diabetes drug Farxiga is also a key growth driver.

Johnson & Johnson

Wall Street isn't super bullish about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), but at least analysts expect the big healthcare stock will rise over the next year. The average price target is around 4% higher than J&J's current share price.

Unlike AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson has already won EUA for its COVID vaccine in the U.S. But J&J has faced some similar issues with rare blood clots and manufacturing problems.

Analysts could be overly pessimistic about J&J's potential growth. The company's pharmaceutical segment continues to deliver strong growth. Its medical devices segment is bouncing back robustly from a sales downturn caused by the pandemic. Its robotic surgical systems could also provide a growth driver that Wall Street might be largely overlooking.

Johnson & Johnson is also in a position to boost its growth through acquisitions. The company ended the second quarter with $25.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. It's shown in the past a willingness to use its cash to make strategic deals.

Novavax

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) deserves inclusion as a top COVID vaccine stock even though it hasn't won EUA or approval anywhere yet. It shouldn't be too much longer before that status changes, though.

The company, with its partner the Serum Institute of India, has already filed for EUAs in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines for COVID vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373. Novavax expects to file for EUA with the United Kingdom in the third quarter of 2021. It plans to file for EUA with regulators in the European Union, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand soon afterward, with a U.S. filing in the fourth quarter.

Wall Street analysts are more optimistic about Novavax's prospects than any of the other leading vaccine makers. The consensus one-year price target reflects a premium of 14% above the biotech's current share price.

That outlook might not be rosy enough if Novavax secures additional supply deals for NVX-CoV2373. With the delta variant causing increased cases across the world, those supply deals could be on the way in the not-too-distant future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid Vaccine Stocks#Drugmaker Pfizer#The European Union#E U#Eua#Fda#J J#Nvax#Novavax#Nvx Cov2373#Motley Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
Indonesia
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessFingerLakes1

Slow economic recovery could fuel fourth stimulus check: Will it be worth $2,000?

Are Americans any closer to getting a fourth stimulus check as the coronavirus pandemic continues?. Discussions about a fourth stimulus check have been widely polarized. Fueled by slow economic recovery, along with the rise of COVID-19’s Delta Variant, calls for another payment have grown louder. Around 2 million people didn’t...
Medical & BiotechKWQC

FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

(KWQC) - As Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, the claim that the pharmaceutical company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, is not vaccinated emerged. That claim is false. In fact, according to a tweet on the CEO’s own page, he is fully vaccinated and received his second Pfizer/BioNTech immunization on...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

Sales growth alone doesn't always tell the full story about a company. For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. With abundant access to capital, fast-paced companies have been free to innovate, hire, and acquire.
Medical & BiotechWRAL

Why is Pfizer vaccine now called 'Comirnaty'?

In case you missed it, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was given full approval on Monday, as well as a new name: Comirnaty. The Brand Institute, a pharmaceutical consulting firm that specializes in "the development of brands and identities," worked with Pfizer to come up with a name that "represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity."
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market near an all-time high. However, Wall Street's price targets are often hit and miss. Patience has paid off handsomely for investors in 2021. It's been over nine months since the benchmark S&P 500 underwent even a 5% correction. Panning out a bit further, the widely followed index has doubled since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020.
Industrycbs17

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
investing.com

2 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Double

Biotechnology is advancing rapidly, driven by robust investments in new developments and a demand for synthetic biology. The industry is expected to continue to generate significant growth over an extended period. Therefore, Wall Street analysts expect Tarsus (TARS) and Cidara (CDTX) to deliver more than 100% upside. So, are you sure you don't want to read on for details?.The biotech industry is advancing rapidly with significant breakthroughs in research and technological improvements. The industry is expected to continue playing a major role in addressing the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Wall Street Thinks BioNTech Stock Could Sink 25%

The consensus analysts' 12-month price target for BioNTech is roughly 25% below its current share price. Wall Street analysts are pessimistic mainly because of the uncertainties about the recurring demand for COVID-19 vaccines. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) might not be the best-known of the leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. The company has been...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks That Just Blew Away Wall Street Expectations

EBay, Target, and Garmin all produced strong quarterly results. Each company could see continued growth from here. The second-quarter earnings season was packed with mostly good news for investors. Many of the market's biggest companies, from retailers to tech giants, raised their 2021 outlooks following a surprisingly strong first half of the year.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

Stocks rose, with the Nasdaq setting a record high. Palo Alto Networks released favorable results after hours. Cara Therapeutics had a key treatment approved by the FDA. Monday brought another set of solid gains to the stock market. Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point.
Pittsburgh, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to know about the Pfizer covid vaccine approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its full approval of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine Monday. The move comes eight months after the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the United States. Infectious disease experts hope the full approval will inspire those wary of the vaccine to now...
StocksFinancial-Planning.com

Hunt for hottest stock tickers creates new gray market on Wall Street

Will Hershey is playing hardball. He flat-out rejected $100,000 and shrugged at $250,000. Fine, I said. What if someone offered you $500,000?. “Hold on,” he said. “Let’s take a step back. I don’t own the ticker.”. Wait, what? That’s not what I’ve heard. It’s late spring in New York, and...
IndustryCNN

Pfizer's FDA approval is boosting these stocks

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Since 2020, investors have been rallying behind shares of Pfizer (PFE) and Germany's BioNTech (BNTX), two companies that were poised to play a crucial role in helping bring an end to a devastating pandemic. Those bets have paid off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy