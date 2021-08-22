Cancel
Sunday's château

desiretoinspire.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s château is located in Caussade (a commune in the district of Montauban, located in the Tarn-et-Garonne department in the Occitanie region in the south of France). A mouthful that makes it sound fancy. And a château needs a fancy location. This 14th century, 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home on 4.7 acres of land is a stunner with rustic, casual vibes and why I chose it over many of the much more posh/elegant châteaus I found in my search. 3 floors in an L-shape are set around a central stone staircase. A lovely pool is a bonus feature. If only I had €995,000. For sale here.

