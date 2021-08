Two rounds of storms will be possible Tuesday, with the early round more favorable for our area. A large complex of storms to the NW will gradually move into and through the area later this morning, possibly into the early afternoon. We will see a little dry time, with eyes to the sky once again by the evening, as a few more storms may pop-up once again. An isolated strong, possibly even severe storm will be possible. Overall, the main threats will be damaging wind, along with heavy rain, and plenty of lightning. The second round of storms will be contingent on the timing/track/clearing of the first, making this round a bit more tricky to time out, but right now, we could see a few more return to the area around/shortly after dinner Tuesday evening.