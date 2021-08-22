Cancel
Richmond, VA

530+ more people hospitalized with COVID last week

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 540 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

The VHHA reported a total of 59,822 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 59,283 (+539) patients from last Sunday's update.

Hospitalizations have increased in Virginia over the past seven days.

As of Sunday, there are currently 1,310 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, up from 1,145 (+165) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 1,193 (+193) of those patients have COVID-19 while 117 (-28) have tests pending.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA has launched an online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The dashboard will also track metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Richmond, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Richmond doctors report COVID hospitalization surge

Dr. Avula believed the state would continue to see hospitalizations. He said that he hopes over the next six months, enough of the population would get vaccinated, along with the natural immunity in place for those who had already been infected, to stop the swirling of disease.
Posted by
WTVR CBS 6

County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia

The health department reported 20,573 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 250,667 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 754,652.
Virginia State
WTVR CBS 6

Transgender inmate sues Virginia prisons over surgery denial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A transgender man held at a women’s prison in Virginia is suing state prison officials after being denied breast removal surgery. Jason Yoakam said in a federal lawsuit that the denial by the state Department of Corrections violates his constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment and his rights under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

