530+ more people hospitalized with COVID last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 540 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

The VHHA reported a total of 59,822 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 59,283 (+539) patients from last Sunday's update.

Hospitalizations have increased in Virginia over the past seven days.

As of Sunday, there are currently 1,310 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, up from 1,145 (+165) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 1,193 (+193) of those patients have COVID-19 while 117 (-28) have tests pending.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA has launched an online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The dashboard will also track metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.