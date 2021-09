This has been a tough year to be a flight attendant. As of Aug. 30, the Federal Aviation Administration had received more than 4,000 reports of unruly passengers. One “air rage” incident in May resulted in a Southwest Airlines flight attendant losing two teeth and suffering other facial injuries. In August, an Oregon man was arrested on charges of battery after allegedly striking an American Airlines flight attendant who asked him to properly wear his face mask. A Frontier Airlines passenger was taped to his seat and arrested after punching one flight attendant and groping two others in July. The incidents that have made headlines are only a fraction of the reality.