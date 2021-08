OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Community and labor leaders and their supporters rallied in Oakland Wednesday to urge Californians to vote “no” on the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. Californians will vote September 14 on whether or not to kick Newsom out of office three years into his first term after being elected in a landslide. The No on the Recall group gathered at Snow Park on the western edge of Lake Merritt to say the recall is bad for working families as well as a conservative attempt to destroy voting rights and tear down the state’s equitable housing policies and economic...