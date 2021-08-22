Cancel
Chicago Fire season 10 is coming to NBC in one month

By Cody Schultz
Cover picture for the articleThe wait for Chicago Fire season 10 is nearly over! In fact, the new season will be coming to NBC exactly one month from today. On Sept. 22, Chicago Fire will finally return to NBC’s schedule with fresh episodes beginning with the show’s season 10 premiere. With no time jump expected, the premiere should pick up the action right where season 9 left off in providing fans with a definitive answer to the burning question of whether anyone from Squad won’t make it out of their underwater rescue gone wrong.

