Chicago Weather: More Comfortable Day With Less Heat And Humidity

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday brings perfect weather for the Blue Angels in their scaled back Air Show from noon to 1 p.m.

It will be a cooler, less humid day with mostly sunny skies and a high in the low 80s. Expect temperatures a few degrees cooler at the lakefront with north winds gusting to 15 mph. That will also make for hazardous swimming conditions from Wisconsin to Michigan with waves up to 6 feet.

Chicago will see mostly sunny skies on Monday with warmer temperatures and a slight chance of an afternoon or evening showr.

Nationally, Henri is approahing the Northeast. Early Sunday morning the hurricane had winds of 75 mph. Category 1 hurrican warnings are up for portions of Long Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny and 81

Sunday night: Mostly clear and 68

Monday: Mostly sunny, stray afternoon storm chance, 90