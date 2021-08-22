Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamburg, NJ

Hamburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel
Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HAMBURG, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bZOsbzQ00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel

Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel

Hamburg, NJ
135
Followers
534
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Hamburg, NJPosted by
Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Hamburg — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HAMBURG, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hamburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hamburg, NJPosted by
Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel

Hamburg is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(HAMBURG, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hamburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy