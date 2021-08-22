Cancel
Washington State

Washington recreation guidelines emphasize preparation, inclusion

By Megan Burbank, The Seattle Times Published:
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — The Washington Recreate Responsibly Coalition announced new guidelines for outdoor recreation recently. The new guidelines emphasize preparation, communal responsibility for the stewardship of public lands and accessibility and inclusion, showing that “we all have a role to play in keeping people, places and communities safe as we enjoy the outdoors,” said Kindra Ramos, communications director for the Washington Trails Association.

