Washington recreation guidelines emphasize preparation, inclusion

On Friday, August 20, 2021, the Maine Department of Education launched a new website section devoted to improving school climate and support of LGBTQ+ students in Maine. “Every student in Maine has an irrefutable right to feel safe, recognized and valued in their school,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin (she/her), in an OUT Maine news release. “The Department of Education is deeply committed to providing schools and educators the resources they need to ensure that theirs is a safe and welcoming climate, and to validating the voices and experiences of our LGBTQ+ students and school community members.”