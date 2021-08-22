Washington recreation guidelines emphasize preparation, inclusion
SEATTLE — The Washington Recreate Responsibly Coalition announced new guidelines for outdoor recreation recently. The new guidelines emphasize preparation, communal responsibility for the stewardship of public lands and accessibility and inclusion, showing that “we all have a role to play in keeping people, places and communities safe as we enjoy the outdoors,” said Kindra Ramos, communications director for the Washington Trails Association.www.columbian.com
